Franklin Regional's Easterling keeps improving at Duquesne

A women's Atlantic 10 swim championship — the first in team history — and team-bonding training trips to Florida over winter break rank high on the list of Duquesne memories for sophomore Meredith Easterling.

But she does not discount a more subtle and perhaps lesser-known event: joining her teammates in the “Best Buddies” event at the Dukes' pool.

Each April, she said, “we work with special needs individuals ages 18-30. Duquesne students are paired with Pittsburgh-area special needs young adults and adults in a two-hour program, playing games, holding competitions and organizing relay races. Our goal is to build a relationship with your ‘buddy' and give them a safe and inclusive environment where they can enjoy interacting with the swim team and each other.”

At Franklin Regional, Easterling qualified for the WPIAL championships in individual and relay events. She swims the 50-yard freestyle and 100 and 200 butterfly with the Dukes. Coach Dave Sheets said her best event is the 200 fly.

“That's a tough event, but it suits her personality,” Sheets said. “Meredith has the ability to tough out this event, which makes it her best. We have used a new strategy in that event to not wear herself out in the first 100 but maintain a strong pace to set her up for the last 100. She has done a good job adapting to that strategy and executing that pace.”

Easterling's best showing in the 200 fly was in the Cleveland State meet, Sheets said.

“At that meet, the 200 fly was a newer event for her and she was still learning how to swim it. She is a hard worker and accepts challenges. We are still fine-tuning her in the water, but seeing her mature as a person and athlete and seeing her gain confidence has been important. We are using these two seasons as learning experiences, and we hope to build on her confidence for the next two seasons.”

Duquesne's strong academic reputation and the growing success of the swim program attracted Easterling to the campus, where she is enrolled in Duquesne's Advanced Physicians Assistant program. Having excelled in the sciences and being interested in social issues, she hopes to have an impact on as many people as possible in her profession.

As Easterling was deciding on her commitment to Duquesne, Sheets spoke with scholastic and club coaches. Once she visited Duquesne, “we knew she would be a good fit. Meredith is very encouraging in practice and helps keep the mood light and brings the team up when practices tend to become intense.”

Despite her success at Franklin Regional, Easterling recalls her freshman season as being a “big adjustment from high school. There was a bigger swimming workload, plus lifting and land sessions. Duquesne holds its students to higher standards in and out of the pool, and on and off campus. With that in mind, we take on that role model that our coaches expect.”

That adjustment and effort had positive results at the A-10 championship meet her freshman season when she dropped her times.

“There I was able to see success from all the hard work that season,” she said. “That year we were competitive in the A-10 and came in second, but we saw the conference title was within reach. We saw what we had to do as a team to win that title and we built on that for this past season when everyone stepped up, enabling us to win that championship.”

Easterling saw her sophomore season as more challenging, with the team goal to improve on what the Dukes did the year before.

“As a result, overall the year was more intense knowing that we had the potential to do better and challenge for the conference title,” she said. “I had time drops at the A-10 meet in some events, but I did not have my best outcome. However, I realized that results are not always what you want them to be, but realizing that those results are within reach is fulfilling.”

This past season, Easterling set a personal record in the 200 fly at the A-10 championship with a time of 2 minutes, 12 seconds. Additionally, she recorded personal records in the 50 fly at the Magnus Cup Invitational in Cleveland with a time of 27.34, the 200 free at the Magnus Cup with a time of 1:59.80 and the 500 free at the Magnus Cup with at time of 5:22.18. Plus, her fastest time in the 100 fly came at the A-10 championship with a mark of 59.53.

Easterling said Duquesne's Florida training trips over winter break during her freshman and sophomore seasons were more significant than merely from a swimming and training standpoint.

“During those winter trips, we realized what we did was for us as a team in all aspects,” she reflected. “Our coach has us focus on the entire process and work on little details to produce better results. We realized what Duquesne swimming was all about. As individuals, we each became one with the team, and that philosophy helped us grow. When we train, we are training with teammates we view as sisters.”

With two years under her belt and two to go, Easterling looked back and forward at the same time.

“Heading into my junior year, my goal is to push the bar and get stronger and faster, become a better leader and be there for my teammates,” she said. “I want underclassmen — and others as well — to look up to me as a role model. I plan to push swimming and everything associated with the program as far as I can.”

Les Harvath is a freelance writer.