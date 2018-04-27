Norwin graduate Rainey excels in Pitt-Greensburg lineup

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Reno Rainey thought his baseball future was in Florida. After graduating from Norwin, he enrolled at Miami Dade, a junior college, to begin the next phase of his journey.

But the coach who recruited him left. Two other first basemen also came in with his class. Suddenly, the grass didn't look as green on the other side of the Mason-Dixon Line.

Rainey decided to pursue college baseball a little closer to home. Thirteen miles away, to be exact.

With Pitt-Greensburg, the freshman has been an instant hit. Heading into the Bobcats' weekend series with D'Youville, he led the team and was third in the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference with a .438 batting average and fourth in the conference with seven home runs.

The Bobcats were 10-4 in the AMCC, second behind La Roche (13-2).

“I just felt like coming back home was a better option for me schooling wise,” Rainey said. “These guys were pretty established already, but they made me feel right at home. It was a real easy transition.”

UPG coach Scott Adams ran out of superlatives when describing Rainey's contributions to the lineup. Adams slid Rainey into the third slot in the batting order, making the Bobcats' already-potent offense even more dangerous.

“It's his ability to make adjustments at the plate,” Adams said when asked about Rainey's strength as a hitter. “Some guys can swing it well, but you can attack them a certain way. But if he struggles with a changeup in his first at-bat, he can come up the next time and take it the other way.

“I mean, he's hitting .438. I couldn't imagine him becoming more effective as a hitter.”

Adams was equally effusive in his praise for Rainey's defense, calling him “one of the best defensive first basemen I've seen at this level.” Rainey, too, takes pride in his defense. He works a lot on taking grounders and throws outside of regular practices to keep his game sharp.

If he slumps at the plate — an inevitability for most hitters — he still can play strong defense.

“Hitting comes and goes,” Rainey said. “But defense, I feel like it's the thing I always can come back to. Our pitchers are doing a great job. They're out there grinding. You don't want them doing more work than they have to, so I try to stay solid for them.”

Rainey's next goal is to lead the Bobcats to their first AMCC title. La Roche, with which UPG split two games this season, is the four-time defending champion and will be the top seed in the conference tournament.

With the opposition getting more familiar with Rainey, he expects to see some different looks from pitchers in the postseason. Pitch around him if you want, Rainey said. He is confident his team has enough talent to win the title.

“Guys tried to challenge me (early in the season) with fastballs,” he said, “but as the season has progressed, (I) see some more curveballs and maybe trying to pitch around (me) a little more.

“But I'll take getting pitched around and try to get on base, knowing I have guys around me who can hit me in.”

Chuck Curti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at ccurti@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CCurti_Trib.