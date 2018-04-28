Pine-Richland graduate Kennedy breaks records for Saint Vincent lacrosse

After leading the Saint Vincent men's lacrosse team in goals as a freshman (33) and sophomore (35), it didn't seem there was much more junior attackman Jeremy Kennedy could do to prove his value to the Bearcats.

Then, this season, the Pine-Richland graduate showed he could take his game to an entirely new level.

In Saint Vincent's recent 13-10 victory against Hanover, Kennedy not only solidified his breakout season by scoring five more goals, he made his 2018 campaign a record-breaker.

The five-goal performance marked his 56th goal of the year, a new program record, unseating Nick Pensyl's old mark of 52 set in 2015. The starring effort for Kennedy against Hanover also pushed his single-season points total to 78, besting Pensyl's 2015 record of 75.

The Saint Vincent men's lacrosse program will now have Kennedy's name sprinkled throughout its record books, but Kennedy said he is taking pride in the accomplishments his team has achieved as opposed to his individual accolades.

“I can't take all the credit. I get a lot of good shots that I'm able to score off passes from my teammates,” Kennedy said.

“It's nice, but I'm more happy that we're breaking some team records right now. We have the most wins in school history already. We have the most goals scored in school history. So, there's a lot of team stats to take pride in, and I'd rather have that than individual goals.”

With a 12-3 record overall and a spotless 8-0 mark in Ohio River Lacrosse Conference play, the Bearcats appear poised to make some noise in postseason play. So, the junior attacker's work isn't done yet. And according to Saint Vincent coach Peter Tulk, the team will continue to need Kennedy's scoring abilities if they are to put the exclamation point on what potentially could be the most successful season in Bearcats lacrosse history.

“The kid's a sniper. He's talented, he gets open and he gets that shot off quick, and it's a strong, accurate shot. We had our awards banquet already this year, and for MVP, virtually every player on the team voted for him,” Tulk said.

“His teammates know that not everybody can do what he's done. But for what's left of our season, he'll do what he's done all season. Other teams have tried to stop him, and I'm sure they'll try different things to stop him in the playoffs. But we'll be ready to help him out, and I'm sure he'll be ready to adjust and continue doing what he's done.”

Kevin Lohman is a freelance writer.