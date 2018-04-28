Sewickley Academy graduate Thorpe setting personal records at Notre Dame

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It has taken a year, but Sewickley Academy graduate Summer Thorpe is making great strides on the Notre Dame women's track team.

Thorpe, a sophomore, placed fourth in the 60-meter hurdles (8.314 seconds) at the Atlantic Coast Conference indoor championship meet after failing to make the final last season.

She is on pace to qualify for the NCAA outdoor championship in June in the 100 hurdles. Thorpe, the 2016 WPIAL and PIAA Class AA champion in the event, had the fifth fastest time (13.41) in Notre Dame history.

She bettered that mark April 21 at the Michael Johnson Invitational at Baylor (13.40), in which she came in second.

“Summer has shown a lot of improvement in the weight room, and that has carried over into her sprinting and hurdling,” Notre Dame coach Alan Turner said. “That improved strength and her desire (have) enabled her to continue to set personal records in the hurdles.”

Thorpe, 19, of the North Side neighborhood of Pittsburgh, feels her confidence growing.

“I've gotten a personal record at every meet (in) either the 60 hurdles or 100 hurdles since (Feb. 2),” she said.

Turner said Thorpe still has a few wrinkles to iron out, such as getting to the first hurdle faster and reducing and eliminating the twisting of her torso when her lead arms swing back as she goes over the hurdles.

“(With) these sprint and hurdle mechanics addressed, she can run 13.20,” he said, adding that should put her close to the NCAA national qualifying cut.

Thorpe has been a stalwart in two relays for the Irish.

The 400 team came in second (46.06) and the 1,600 team fifth (3 minutes, 41.94 seconds) at the Michael Johnson Invitational with her running the third legs.

Thorpe enjoys participating in the two and considers them her proudest accomplishment.

“They are both challenging races that I've never seriously competed in,” she said. “I just love being there for my teammates.”

“Summer was asked to contribute (to) the relays due to injuries last season,” Turner said. “She stepped in and has been solid in both.”

Thorpe, who is majoring in psychology, said she has no concrete goals.

“Track is such a mentally tough sport,” she said. “I can't have too much on my mind.”

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.