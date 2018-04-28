Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
District Colleges

Sewickley Academy graduate Thorpe setting personal records at Notre Dame

Karen Kadilak | Saturday, April 28, 2018, 1:09 a.m.
Sewickley Academy grad Summer Thorpe is a sophomore track and field athlete at Notre Dame.
Notre Dame athletics
Sewickley Academy grad Summer Thorpe is a sophomore track and field athlete at Notre Dame.
Sewickley Academy grad Summer Thorpe is a sophomore track and field athlete at Notre Dame.
Notre Dame athletics
Sewickley Academy grad Summer Thorpe is a sophomore track and field athlete at Notre Dame.

Updated 39 minutes ago

It has taken a year, but Sewickley Academy graduate Summer Thorpe is making great strides on the Notre Dame women's track team.

Thorpe, a sophomore, placed fourth in the 60-meter hurdles (8.314 seconds) at the Atlantic Coast Conference indoor championship meet after failing to make the final last season.

She is on pace to qualify for the NCAA outdoor championship in June in the 100 hurdles. Thorpe, the 2016 WPIAL and PIAA Class AA champion in the event, had the fifth fastest time (13.41) in Notre Dame history.

She bettered that mark April 21 at the Michael Johnson Invitational at Baylor (13.40), in which she came in second.

“Summer has shown a lot of improvement in the weight room, and that has carried over into her sprinting and hurdling,” Notre Dame coach Alan Turner said. “That improved strength and her desire (have) enabled her to continue to set personal records in the hurdles.”

Thorpe, 19, of the North Side neighborhood of Pittsburgh, feels her confidence growing.

“I've gotten a personal record at every meet (in) either the 60 hurdles or 100 hurdles since (Feb. 2),” she said.

Turner said Thorpe still has a few wrinkles to iron out, such as getting to the first hurdle faster and reducing and eliminating the twisting of her torso when her lead arms swing back as she goes over the hurdles.

“(With) these sprint and hurdle mechanics addressed, she can run 13.20,” he said, adding that should put her close to the NCAA national qualifying cut.

Thorpe has been a stalwart in two relays for the Irish.

The 400 team came in second (46.06) and the 1,600 team fifth (3 minutes, 41.94 seconds) at the Michael Johnson Invitational with her running the third legs.

Thorpe enjoys participating in the two and considers them her proudest accomplishment.

“They are both challenging races that I've never seriously competed in,” she said. “I just love being there for my teammates.”

“Summer was asked to contribute (to) the relays due to injuries last season,” Turner said. “She stepped in and has been solid in both.”

Thorpe, who is majoring in psychology, said she has no concrete goals.

“Track is such a mentally tough sport,” she said. “I can't have too much on my mind.”

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me