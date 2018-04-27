Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
District Colleges

Cal (Pa.) sprinter Means speeds toward PSAC championships

Michael Love
Michael Love | Friday, April 27, 2018, 11:00 p.m.
Gateway grad Jae'Len Means is a junior sprinter at Cal (Pa.).
Updated 36 minutes ago

There aren't too many people in Pennsylvania this spring who are faster than Jae'Len Means.

Actually, the Gateway graduate has been at or near the top of the list for the past couple of years.

Means, a junior sprinter on the Cal (Pa.) men's track and field team, again is making his mark for the Vulcans as he prepares to battle the competition at the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference championships Thursday through Saturday at Slippery Rock.

“I am never satisfied with what I am doing, whether it's a training workout or a time in a meet or invitational,” Means said. “You have to look forward to the next goal and work to go faster.”

Means closed out March by posting the then-fastest 100-meter dash time in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference with a winning mark of 10.84 seconds in the finals at the Bethany Invitational.

He then broke the outdoor school record in the 200 dash at the 53rd Colonial Relays, hosted by William & Mary, on April 7.

Means eclipsed the record, set in 2006, by seven hundredths of a second as he recorded a time of 21.17.

He also bettered his conference-leading time in the 100 and tied his school record with a sprint of 10.63.

“It was nice to go down there and run in some good weather,” Means said. “Western Pa. doesn't always have the greatest weather in March and into April. I was able to run against some great competition and test myself.”

His goal now is to go under 21 seconds in the 200, a mission he is confident he can achieve.

“There were times I didn't think I could get close to going under 21 seconds,” Means said. “To be right there with the opportunity to do it, it feels really good.”

Recent wins at invitationals hosted by Westminster and Alderson Broaddus (W.Va.) have kept the train rolling, and he hoped to fare well at Saturday's Shippensburg Paul Kaiser Classic.

The Shippensburg meet, the final one before the PSAC championships, was to be contested past the deadline for this week's edition.

“All of Jae'Len's hard work definitely has paid off,” said Sandy Estep, Cal assistant coach for the sprints.

“He's always trying to be the best competitor he can be. He knows he can accomplish more and more each time he steps on the track. He keeps proving to himself that he is way better that he thought he was a couple of years ago.”

Means repeated as the PSAC 200 indoor champion Feb. 25 at Edinboro with a season-best time of 21.54. It was his fourth league title combining the indoor and outdoor seasons.

He also posted a time of 6.90 to take third in the finals of the 60 dash.

“Running well during the indoor season, especially at the (PSAC) meet, really gave me a boost heading into the outdoor season,” Means said.

“Running fast gave me a lot of confidence. I am happy that I've been able to continue that.”

Means earned all-region honors from the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association after the 2017 outdoor season, when he registered the third-best 100 time in the conference and broke his school record with a time of 10.63.

He went on to place second in the 200 (21.48) and fourth in the 100 (10.82) at the PSAC outdoor championships.

In addition to his individual honors from the campaign, Means helped the 1,600 relay win last year's conference title with a time of 3:17.26. He also was on the winning 1,600 relay in 2016.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via twitter @Mlove_Trib.

