Volleyball takes Seton Hill, GCC product Leah Bisignani to Brazil

For Seton Hill redshirt sophomore middle hitter Leah Bisignani, being selected to play in the United States Division II Volleyball Tour of Brazil is a "once-in-a-lifetime kind of thing," assuming she is healthy enough to make the trip.

The Greensburg Central Catholic graduate was one of 20 Division II players selected based on either All-American, all-region or all-conference status. The Griffins standout earned American Volleyball Coaches Association All-American honorable mention, AVCA first-team all-region and PSAC first-team honors among others distinctions in leading the Griffins to a 22-8 record and an NCAA Tournament appearance in 2017.

She finished last season with 316 kills and 106 blocks, and her gaudy stats are a reason she will be one of 10 players on the USA Red team when the group travels from Orlando, Fla., in late May to San Paulo, Brazil. Once there, the teams of Division II all-stars — Red and Blue — will play a mix of professional and club teams and take part in the International Challenge, which begins June 2 in Rio de Janeiro.

"I love to travel, and this is a really cool opportunity." Bisignani said. "There's not a lot of volleyball in the offseason for our age group in Western Pennsylvania. There's some volleyball in Erie at the beaches, but that's a lot of high school players and adults in their 30s and 40s. There's not a lot of things out there like this for college players."

Congratulations to Leah for representing Seton Hill University in Brazil this May! Well deserved! https://t.co/Jzs8Cn4y98 https://t.co/Jzs8Cn4y98 — Seton Hill GAA (@SetonHillGAA) April 16, 2018

Which is why Bisignani, who has traveled to Italy, London, Paris and Switzerland, jumped at the opportunity for her first trip to South America. Playing against professional competition where the most recent Summer Olympics was held is an added bonus.

"I think it's a pretty good thing to be a kid in college and spend a week in Brazil playing the sport you love," Seton Hill volleyball coach Rick Hall said. "You get better at any sport when you get to play with different people and get different perspectives from other coaches. In high school and college, it's rare you get a chance to do that. You pretty much play with the same group the whole time you're there."

Bisignani is eager to make the trip, but first she must recover from mononucleosis, which has sidelined her from offseason team activities. She contracted the illness in mid-April.

The Griffins are lifting three mornings each week and practicing three others. They played in a recent tournament at Robert Morris and have others scheduled.

The 6-foot-1 Bisignani said she is out another three to four weeks, though the recovery process from mononucleosis can take longer.

It's an unfortunate development for one of Division II's top players, and an improving one according to her coach.

"She's really missing a lot, and she was really rounding into shape," Hall said. "You can't foresee something like mono coming, but what's important is getting her healthy."

Bisignani, whom Hall calls a "natural volleyball player," does not expect to miss the trip, but she's taken precautions just in case.

"I sent the team organizers an email just so they know my situation," Bisignani said. "I'm feeling pretty good, but I have to keep taking it easy for a little while longer."

Mike Kovak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mkovak@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MKovak_Trib.