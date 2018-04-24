Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
District Colleges

Volleyball takes Seton Hill, GCC product Leah Bisignani to Brazil

Mike Kovak | Tuesday, April 24, 2018, 7:42 p.m.
Seton Hill sophomore Leah Bisignani leads the team with 220 points and 181 kills this season.
Seton Hill Athletics
Seton Hill sophomore Leah Bisignani leads the team with 220 points and 181 kills this season.
Seton Hill senior Maggie Murray (left) and sophomore Leah Bisignani, a Greensburg Central Catholic graduate, are key cogs for the 14-4 Griffins.
Seton Hill Athletics
Seton Hill senior Maggie Murray (left) and sophomore Leah Bisignani, a Greensburg Central Catholic graduate, are key cogs for the 14-4 Griffins.

Updated 7 hours ago

For Seton Hill redshirt sophomore middle hitter Leah Bisignani, being selected to play in the United States Division II Volleyball Tour of Brazil is a "once-in-a-lifetime kind of thing," assuming she is healthy enough to make the trip.

The Greensburg Central Catholic graduate was one of 20 Division II players selected based on either All-American, all-region or all-conference status. The Griffins standout earned American Volleyball Coaches Association All-American honorable mention, AVCA first-team all-region and PSAC first-team honors among others distinctions in leading the Griffins to a 22-8 record and an NCAA Tournament appearance in 2017.

She finished last season with 316 kills and 106 blocks, and her gaudy stats are a reason she will be one of 10 players on the USA Red team when the group travels from Orlando, Fla., in late May to San Paulo, Brazil. Once there, the teams of Division II all-stars — Red and Blue — will play a mix of professional and club teams and take part in the International Challenge, which begins June 2 in Rio de Janeiro.

"I love to travel, and this is a really cool opportunity." Bisignani said. "There's not a lot of volleyball in the offseason for our age group in Western Pennsylvania. There's some volleyball in Erie at the beaches, but that's a lot of high school players and adults in their 30s and 40s. There's not a lot of things out there like this for college players."

Which is why Bisignani, who has traveled to Italy, London, Paris and Switzerland, jumped at the opportunity for her first trip to South America. Playing against professional competition where the most recent Summer Olympics was held is an added bonus.

"I think it's a pretty good thing to be a kid in college and spend a week in Brazil playing the sport you love," Seton Hill volleyball coach Rick Hall said. "You get better at any sport when you get to play with different people and get different perspectives from other coaches. In high school and college, it's rare you get a chance to do that. You pretty much play with the same group the whole time you're there."

Bisignani is eager to make the trip, but first she must recover from mononucleosis, which has sidelined her from offseason team activities. She contracted the illness in mid-April.

The Griffins are lifting three mornings each week and practicing three others. They played in a recent tournament at Robert Morris and have others scheduled.

The 6-foot-1 Bisignani said she is out another three to four weeks, though the recovery process from mononucleosis can take longer.

It's an unfortunate development for one of Division II's top players, and an improving one according to her coach.

"She's really missing a lot, and she was really rounding into shape," Hall said. "You can't foresee something like mono coming, but what's important is getting her healthy."

Bisignani, whom Hall calls a "natural volleyball player," does not expect to miss the trip, but she's taken precautions just in case.

"I sent the team organizers an email just so they know my situation," Bisignani said. "I'm feeling pretty good, but I have to keep taking it easy for a little while longer."

Mike Kovak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mkovak@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MKovak_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me