Saint Vincent rookie trio nab PAC honors

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Saint Vincent trio pulled a rookie trifecta in the weekly PAC awards.

The Bearcats had freshmen winners in baseball, softball and women's golf.

Pitcher Matt Evans was named baseball rookie of the week after he went 2-0 and threw 5- 1⁄ 3 scoreless innings out of the bullpen for SVC (12-16, 8-6 PAC). A Quigley Catholic graduate, he did not allow a walk and struck out five over two games.

Softball standout Alona Sleith (Yough), meanwhile, was named the conference's top rookie for the fifth time in eight weeks. She set a single-season mark for home runs after she hit two Sunday against Thiel to push her total to 10.

She also was the winning pitcher in the first game of the doubleheader for SVC (20-6, 11-3 PAC), which has won six straight games.

Sleith hit .583 over four games with five RBIs and four runs scored.

Lastly, Sydney Ball received golf rookie of the week honors for the fifth straight time (fall season included) after she shot 85 to tie for third in a tri-match against Thomas More and Washington & Jefferson at Oglebay Resort (W.Va.). Ball is from Pittsford, N.Y.