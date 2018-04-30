Campus clippings: Saint Vincent runner Jaross breaks own PAC record

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Saint Vincent's Laurence Jaross knew what the 800-meter run record was before he took the track last week for the Presidents' Athletic Conference outdoor championships. He better had — he set the mark last year.

And now he broke it again.

The senior from Saint Vincent ran a time of 1 minute, 52.50 seconds to repeat as 800 champion at the PAC finals at Westminster College.

His previous record was 1:53.23.

Jaross, who hails from Annapolis, Md., and qualified for the NCAA Division III championships last year, finished just ahead of teammate Frankie King, a freshman from Greensburg Salem, who ran a time of 1:56.96.

Baseball

Pitt-Greensburg

The Bobcats drew a school-record 14 walks in the first game of a doubleheader at D'Youville (N.Y.), a wild, 24-18 victory. The teams combined for 34 hits.

UPG (19-10, 12-4 AMCC) won the second game, 5-1, piling up 14 hits.

The Bobcats combined for 32 hits in the twinbill, including four home runs to move their season total to 40, breaking the school single-season record of 37 set in 2012.

Freshman Mike Dolan (Baldwin), junior Tyler Holland (Baldwin), freshman Reno Rainey (Norwin) and junior Chris Common (Penn-Trafford) all hit home runs. Dolan had seven hits, Holland and Rainey had five apiece and Zack Zimmerman had four.

Softball

Saint Vincent

SVC (21-8, 12-5 PAC) will open the PAC playoffs as the No. 3 seed and will take on No. 2 Westminster at 10 a.m. Friday in Crestview Hill, Ky.

Seton Hill

The Griffins (21-13, 13-7) secured a PSAC playoff berth by sweeping two games from Cal (Pa.), 5-4, in 10 innings and 9-2.

Senior Paige Hertzog (Mt. Pleasant) went 4 for 9 and scored five runs on the day, while freshman Jenna Osikowicz (Hempfield) had three hits, two runs and two RBIs.

In the first game, sophomore Chelsea Rohan had three hits and two RBIs. Freshman Laken Ryen and junior Brooke Bower each had three hits and three RBIs in Game 2.

Men's lacrosse

Saint Vincent

SVC (14-3, 10-0 Ohio River Lacrosse Conference) ended the regular season on an 11-game winning streak with an 11-6 win at Thiel.

The Bearcats will begin the ORLC tournament as the No. 1 seed and will host No. 4 Grove City on Wednesday.

Senior attacker Anthony Hogeback assisted on six goals to become the Bearcats' all-time leader in assists in a 12-5 victory over Washington & Jefferson.

He surpassed Will Delanoy's mark of 101 set from 2009-12.

Sophomore goaltender Brandon Martin was named ORLC Defensive Player of the Week.

Seton Hill

The Griffins finished the regular season with a 22-4 win over Walsh for their 13th consecutive win. SHU (14-1, 7-0 G-MAC) moved to No. 3 in the USILA Division II Coaches Poll, its highest ranking in program history.

Seton Hill will be the top seed in the conference tournament beginning Thursday in Greensburg. They will host No. 4 Wheeling Jesuit at noon.

Lake Erie and Mercyhurst play in the other semifinal at 3 p.m.

Women's lacrosse

Saint Vincent

Saint Vincent senior scoring phenom Maggie Nelson broke NCAA Division III single-season records for goals and points when the Bearcats (12-3, 9-2 ORLC) took down Westminster, 21-18, in New Wilmington.

She was named Ohio River Lacrosse Conference Offensive Player of the Week.

With 12 scores contributing to a 15-point night, Nelson broke the goals mark of 115 set by Tammy Mullen of Becker College in 2009, and Goucher graduate Courtney Crangi's record of 154 points that had stood since 1997.

Nelson now has 137 goals and 174 points this season. The midfielder set the Division III single-game points record earlier this season with 19 against Chatham.

She broke her own program record for single-game goals with 13 Sunday in a 15-14 win over Hanover. Also in that game, junior Maria Franey (Franklin Regional) had a career-high 19 saves and eight ground balls.

Nelson has 360 goals and 125 assists for 485 career points. The goals and points marks both rank second all-time in Division III.

Former Curry player Ashley Hansbury had 362 goals and 500 points in her career.

The third-seeded Bearcats will open the four-team ORLC Tournament Friday at Transylvania.