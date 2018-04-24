Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
District Colleges

Iowa's Spencer Lee honored by state Legislature, named to all-rookie team

Paul Schofield
Paul Schofield | Tuesday, April 24, 2018, 3:27 p.m.
Spencer Lee of Iowa takes down Nick Suriano of Rutgers in their 125-pound championship match during the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships on March 17, 2018, at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. Lee, a graduate of Franklin Regional High School in Murrysville, won the match 5-0.
Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review
Spencer Lee of Iowa takes down Nick Suriano of Rutgers in their 125-pound championship match during the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships on March 17, 2018, at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. Lee, a graduate of Franklin Regional High School in Murrysville, won the match 5-0.

Updated 5 hours ago

Winning a NCAA Division I wrestling championship is a big thing in Iowa.

Just ask Hawkeye freshman Spencer Lee, a 2017 graduate of Franklin Regional who captured the 125-pound title last month at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland.

Iowa Legislators honored him on April 11.

A pair of resolutions recognizing Lee passed unanimously on the floors of the House of Representatives and Senate.

“He's an impressive young man and a tremendous ambassador of the University of Iowa,” Rep. Dave Jacoby said. “We're thrilled Spencer, Coach (Tom) Brands and Coach (Ryan) Morningstar were able to be here. It's always fun recognizing the Hawkeyes and celebrating the great things happening at the University of Iowa.”

Jacoby was one of 13 members of the House of Representatives behind House Resolution No. 111, congratulating Lee for a freshman season that included team MVP honors, Big Ten Freshman of the Year recognition, and, of course, the 125-pound NCAA championship.

Lee became the first true freshman to win a national title for the Hawkeyes since 1993.

A little later, Senate Resolution No. 115 was put to the floor, this time presented by Sen. Tod Bowman. Like the one before it, the second resolution passed unanimously.

“It was cool because everyone was standing up and clapping, and it's attributed to all the work put in by my coaches, teammates, and family to help get me here,” Lee said.

Lee's day also included a visit with Gov. Kim Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg,

“Thank you for having me here. It truly is an honor,” Lee said to the group of senators. “I would like to thank my friends, my family and my coaches for this opportunity. If it wasn't for them I would not be the person or the wrestler I am both on and off the mat and in the classroom, as well. Go Hawks.”

Lee and redshirt freshman Alex Marinelli were named to the 2018 Amateur Wrestling News All-Rookie Team on Tuesday.

Lee was named to the first team. He finished the season with a 22-2 record.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me