Iowa's Spencer Lee honored by state Legislature, named to all-rookie team

Winning a NCAA Division I wrestling championship is a big thing in Iowa.

Just ask Hawkeye freshman Spencer Lee, a 2017 graduate of Franklin Regional who captured the 125-pound title last month at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland.

Iowa Legislators honored him on April 11.

A pair of resolutions recognizing Lee passed unanimously on the floors of the House of Representatives and Senate.

“He's an impressive young man and a tremendous ambassador of the University of Iowa,” Rep. Dave Jacoby said. “We're thrilled Spencer, Coach (Tom) Brands and Coach (Ryan) Morningstar were able to be here. It's always fun recognizing the Hawkeyes and celebrating the great things happening at the University of Iowa.”

Jacoby was one of 13 members of the House of Representatives behind House Resolution No. 111, congratulating Lee for a freshman season that included team MVP honors, Big Ten Freshman of the Year recognition, and, of course, the 125-pound NCAA championship.

Lee became the first true freshman to win a national title for the Hawkeyes since 1993.

A little later, Senate Resolution No. 115 was put to the floor, this time presented by Sen. Tod Bowman. Like the one before it, the second resolution passed unanimously.

“It was cool because everyone was standing up and clapping, and it's attributed to all the work put in by my coaches, teammates, and family to help get me here,” Lee said.

Lee's day also included a visit with Gov. Kim Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg,

“Thank you for having me here. It truly is an honor,” Lee said to the group of senators. “I would like to thank my friends, my family and my coaches for this opportunity. If it wasn't for them I would not be the person or the wrestler I am both on and off the mat and in the classroom, as well. Go Hawks.”

Lee and redshirt freshman Alex Marinelli were named to the 2018 Amateur Wrestling News All-Rookie Team on Tuesday.

Lee was named to the first team. He finished the season with a 22-2 record.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.