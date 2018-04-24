Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Iowa's Spencer Lee honored by state Legislature, named to all-rookie team

Paul Schofield
Paul Schofield | Tuesday, April 24, 2018, 3:27 p.m.
Spencer Lee of Iowa takes down Nick Suriano of Rutgers in their 125-pound championship match during the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships on March 17, 2018, at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. Lee, a graduate of Franklin Regional High School in Murrysville, won the match 5-0.
Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review
Spencer Lee of Iowa takes down Nick Suriano of Rutgers in their 125-pound championship match during the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships on March 17, 2018, at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. Lee, a graduate of Franklin Regional High School in Murrysville, won the match 5-0.

Winning a NCAA Division I wrestling championship is a big thing in Iowa.

Just ask Hawkeye freshman Spencer Lee, a 2017 graduate of Franklin Regional who captured the 125-pound title last month at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland.

Iowa Legislators honored him on April 11.

Lee won the NCAA championship at 125 pounds to become the first true freshman to win a national title for the Hawkeyes since 1993.

“Thank you for having me here. It truly is an honor,” Lee said to the group of senators. “I would like to thank my friends, my family and my coaches for this opportunity. If it wasn't for them I would not be the person or the wrestler I am both on and off the mat and in the classroom, as well. Go Hawks.”

Lee and redshirt freshman Alex Marinelli were named to the 2018 Amateur Wrestling News All-Rookie Team on Tuesday.

Lee was named to the first team. He finished the season with a 22-2 record.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

