Iowa's Spencer Lee honored by state Legislature, named to all-rookie team

Winning a NCAA Division I wrestling championship is a big thing in Iowa.

Just ask Hawkeye freshman Spencer Lee, a 2017 graduate of Franklin Regional who captured the 125-pound title last month at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland.

Iowa Legislators honored him on April 11.

Lee won the NCAA championship at 125 pounds to become the first true freshman to win a national title for the Hawkeyes since 1993.

“Thank you for having me here. It truly is an honor,” Lee said to the group of senators. “I would like to thank my friends, my family and my coaches for this opportunity. If it wasn't for them I would not be the person or the wrestler I am both on and off the mat and in the classroom, as well. Go Hawks.”

Lee and redshirt freshman Alex Marinelli were named to the 2018 Amateur Wrestling News All-Rookie Team on Tuesday.

Lee was named to the first team. He finished the season with a 22-2 record.

