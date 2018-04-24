Seton Hill men capture regular-season lacrosse title
Updated 11 hours ago
Seton Hill men's lacrosse clinched its first Great Midwest Athletic Conference regular-season championship in school history Tuesday with a convincing, 22-4 victory at Alderson Broaddus.
By extension, the Griffins (13-1, 6-0), ranked No. 4 in the USILA Division II Coaches Poll, will now host the G-MAC Tournament May 3-5.
Junior Jack Moran scored a game-high five goals and assisted on another for the Griffins, who took a 17-1 lead into halftime. They outscored Alderson Broaddus, 11-0, in the second quarter.
Redshirt senior Zack Rusch (Bethel Park) added three goals and two assists, and sophomore Adam Reimer (Pine-Richland) chipped in two goals and two assists.
Junior Brett Craig, sophomore Logan Maloni (Peters Township), and brothers Robert and John Hofseth, a freshman and redshirt sophomore, respectively, each scored twice.
Sophomore Jay Scerbo finished 21 of 27 on face-offs.
Seton Hill won the G-MAC tournament last season by defeating Mercyhurst, 15-10, in Erie.
Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.