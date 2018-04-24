Saint Vincent's Maggie Nelson breaks two more NCAA Division III lacrosse records

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

At this rate, Maggie Nelson is going to have the NCAA Division III women's lacrosse record book all to herself.

The senior scoring phenom from Saint Vincent broke NCAA Division III single-season records for goals and points Tuesday as the Bearcats took down Westminster, 21-18, in New Wilmington.

With a program-record 12 goals contributing to a 15-point night, Nelson broke the goals mark of 115 set by Tammy Mullen of Becker College in 2009, and Goucher graduate Courtney Crangi's record of 154 points that had stood since 1997.

Women's Lacrosse: With four goals in the first half of tonight's match, @SVC_Bearcats Maggie Nelson set a new @NCAADIII single-season record for goals, surpassing the previous record of 115 goals set by Tammy Mullen of Becker College back in 2009. #ORLC pic.twitter.com/SwnF4mgpk8 — ORLC (@ohioriverlax) April 24, 2018

Nelson, from Jefferson, Md. now has 124 goals and 160 points this season. The midfielder set the Division III single-game points record earlier this season with 19 against Chatham.

Women's Lacrosse: Congrats to Maggie Nelson on setting a new NCAA Division III single-season record for goals, surpassing the previous record of 115 goals set by Tammy Mullen of Becker College back in 2009. #d3lax #ORLC pic.twitter.com/fewj2QB4ga — SVC_Bearcats (@SVC_Bearcats) April 25, 2018

Coincidentally, sophomore Bria Braddock broke Westminster's school record for goals in a game, with 11, in the loss to SVC (11-3, 8-2).

Nelson now has 347 goals and 124 assists for 471 career points. The goals and points marks both rank second all-time in Division III.

Former Curry College player Ashley Hansbury had 362 goals and 500 points in her career.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.