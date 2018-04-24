Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
District Colleges

Saint Vincent's Maggie Nelson breaks two more NCAA Division III lacrosse records

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Tuesday, April 24, 2018, 10:09 p.m.
Saint Vincent's Maggie Nelson has scored 10 or more goals in five straight games.
Saint Vincent athletics
Updated 51 minutes ago

At this rate, Maggie Nelson is going to have the NCAA Division III women's lacrosse record book all to herself.

The senior scoring phenom from Saint Vincent broke NCAA Division III single-season records for goals and points Tuesday as the Bearcats took down Westminster, 21-18, in New Wilmington.

With a program-record 12 goals contributing to a 15-point night, Nelson broke the goals mark of 115 set by Tammy Mullen of Becker College in 2009, and Goucher graduate Courtney Crangi's record of 154 points that had stood since 1997.

Nelson, from Jefferson, Md. now has 124 goals and 160 points this season. The midfielder set the Division III single-game points record earlier this season with 19 against Chatham.

Coincidentally, sophomore Bria Braddock broke Westminster's school record for goals in a game, with 11, in the loss to SVC (11-3, 8-2).

Nelson now has 347 goals and 124 assists for 471 career points. The goals and points marks both rank second all-time in Division III.

Former Curry College player Ashley Hansbury had 362 goals and 500 points in her career.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

