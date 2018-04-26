Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
District Colleges

Western Pennsylvania athletes making waves with Syracuse rowing team

Karen Kadilak | Thursday, April 26, 2018, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 52 minutes ago

Four Western Pennsylvania products have shined on the Syracuse men's rowing team.

Senior Joshua Hockenberry (North Hills), sophomore Andrew Cummings (Allderdice) and freshmen Alex Engel (Pine-Richland) and Anicet Mundundu (Central Catholic) have placed first or second in large boats in two regattas so far this spring.

Hockenberry was seated sixth in the second varsity eight (8 minutes, 3.8 seconds) and Mundundu first, Engel fourth and Cummings fifth in the third varsity eight (8:13.4) that won against Cornell and Navy April 14. The four helped the Orange claim the Stagg Trophy for the first time since 2011.

The trophy is awarded to the team that scores the most points of the three squads.

Mundundu and Cummings also were part of the third varsity eight (6:22.3) that downed Boston and Columbia April 21. Hockenberry was a member of the second varsity eight that came in second.

“It's great to row with a bunch of guys from the Steel City so far from home,” Hockenberry said.

Orange coach Dave Reischman said the four share a passion for rowing, which he credits to their scholastic backgrounds.

Mundundu and Cummings competed for high school clubs, and Hockenberry and Engel for the Three Rivers Junior Rowing team on Washington's Landing.

“(They) get excited about the sport,” Reischman said.

Reischman said it also helps that they are not afraid to row in the cold weather, a benefit at the Upstate New York school.

Engel planned to row for Hobart last season before deciding he wanted a larger school.

“Syracuse is somewhere I can see myself being comfortable for four years,” he said.

Reischman expects Engel, Mundundu and Cummings to move to top boats.

Hockenberry came in eighth with the first varsity eight at the Intercollegiate Rowing Association National Championship Regatta last season. He considers it a career highlight.

“The team worked hard to become a tough (team) to beat,” he said.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me