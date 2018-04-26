Western Pennsylvania athletes making waves with Syracuse rowing team

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Four Western Pennsylvania products have shined on the Syracuse men's rowing team.

Senior Joshua Hockenberry (North Hills), sophomore Andrew Cummings (Allderdice) and freshmen Alex Engel (Pine-Richland) and Anicet Mundundu (Central Catholic) have placed first or second in large boats in two regattas so far this spring.

Hockenberry was seated sixth in the second varsity eight (8 minutes, 3.8 seconds) and Mundundu first, Engel fourth and Cummings fifth in the third varsity eight (8:13.4) that won against Cornell and Navy April 14. The four helped the Orange claim the Stagg Trophy for the first time since 2011.

The trophy is awarded to the team that scores the most points of the three squads.

Mundundu and Cummings also were part of the third varsity eight (6:22.3) that downed Boston and Columbia April 21. Hockenberry was a member of the second varsity eight that came in second.

“It's great to row with a bunch of guys from the Steel City so far from home,” Hockenberry said.

Orange coach Dave Reischman said the four share a passion for rowing, which he credits to their scholastic backgrounds.

Mundundu and Cummings competed for high school clubs, and Hockenberry and Engel for the Three Rivers Junior Rowing team on Washington's Landing.

“(They) get excited about the sport,” Reischman said.

Reischman said it also helps that they are not afraid to row in the cold weather, a benefit at the Upstate New York school.

Engel planned to row for Hobart last season before deciding he wanted a larger school.

“Syracuse is somewhere I can see myself being comfortable for four years,” he said.

Reischman expects Engel, Mundundu and Cummings to move to top boats.

Hockenberry came in eighth with the first varsity eight at the Intercollegiate Rowing Association National Championship Regatta last season. He considers it a career highlight.

“The team worked hard to become a tough (team) to beat,” he said.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.