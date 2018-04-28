Carnegie Mellon's Li named UAA Rookie of the Year

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Sewickley Academy graduate Jason Li got off to an award-winning start as a member of the Carnegie Mellon men's golf team.

Li, a freshman, was named the University Athletic Association Rookie of the Year in a vote of conference coaches. He also was selected first-team all-conference.

Li helped the Tartans to their lowest two-round, 36-hole score ever. The Tartans shot a 570 (284-286) in a season-opening win at the 10-team Carnegie Mellon Fall Shootout.

Li won both of his matches in the UAA match-play championship in March. Down two holes with three to play, he finished with a birdie, par and birdie on the last three holes to win against a Rochester golfer on the first day, sealing the victory for the Tartans.

The next day, he downed an Emory player 2-and-1. He was named to the all-tournament team.

Li finished the season with a team-best 73.9 average in 15 rounds. He had a season-low round of 70 in four events. Li, 19, of Sewickley, said he got better as the season went along.

“(It is) always a jump to go to college,” he said. “I found my footing and played really well.”

Li is the second Tartan to be named UAA Rookie of the Year and the first since 2002. The Tartans are one of four teams in the NCAA Division III conference.

“To be honored like that (is) pretty cool,” Li said.

Carnegie Mellon coach Dan Rodgers said Li has the potential to be the best player the Tartans have ever had.

Li, who plans to study business, is not letting the accolades to go to his head.

He said he learned to temper his expectations after failing to repeat as high school state champion. Li claimed his only PIAA Class AA crown as a sophomore at Sewickley Academy.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.