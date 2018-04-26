A-K Valley campus clippings: Pane throws no-hitter for CCAC-Boyce

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Alex Pane yielded nothing in his most recent start.

Pane, a Springdale graduate and second-year player at Community College of Allegheny County-Boyce, pitched a no-hitter in an 8-0 victory over CCAC South on April 21. The right-hander struck out two batters in his victory.

Allegheny

Senior Nick DiBucci (Riverview) earned his first victory of the season as the Gators beat Thiel, 10-8, on Wednesday. The right-hander pitched five innings, giving up three runs on eight hits. Senior Noah Shannon (Freeport) delivered a pinch-hit single.

Geneva

Senior Joey Luciana (St. Joseph) had another big day at the plate in a 12-0 victory over D'Youville. The outfielder collected three hits, including a home run, scored three runs and drove in four. He had an RBI double in the first, solo homer in the third and two-run single in the fifth to push his conference-leading RBI total to 45..

IUP

Redshirt junior Matt Swartz (Freeport) hit his third home run of the season and drove in three runs in the Crimson Hawks' 7-3 win over Shippensburg. He hit a solo homer to left in the fourth, giving IUP a 2-1 lead, and added a two-run single in the seventh.

Softball

Carlow

Freshman Kasey Wolford (Burrell) hit a two-run double in Carlow's 10-5 victory over Brescia. Wolford finished the regular season with a .246 batting average, two doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs. Freshman Lexie Young (Leechburg) hit .250 with two RBIs.

La Roche

Sophomore Kelsey Bayer (Kiski Area) went 4 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and three RBIs as La Roche beat Penn State-Altoona, 16-9. The catcher is hitting .339 with five doubles, two triples and 10 RBIs.

Point Park