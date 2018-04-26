A-K Valley campus clippings: Pane throws no-hitter for CCAC-Boyce
Updated 5 hours ago
Alex Pane yielded nothing in his most recent start.
Pane, a Springdale graduate and second-year player at Community College of Allegheny County-Boyce, pitched a no-hitter in an 8-0 victory over CCAC South on April 21. The right-hander struck out two batters in his victory.
Allegheny
Senior Nick DiBucci (Riverview) earned his first victory of the season as the Gators beat Thiel, 10-8, on Wednesday. The right-hander pitched five innings, giving up three runs on eight hits. Senior Noah Shannon (Freeport) delivered a pinch-hit single.
Geneva
Senior Joey Luciana (St. Joseph) had another big day at the plate in a 12-0 victory over D'Youville. The outfielder collected three hits, including a home run, scored three runs and drove in four. He had an RBI double in the first, solo homer in the third and two-run single in the fifth to push his conference-leading RBI total to 45..
IUP
Redshirt junior Matt Swartz (Freeport) hit his third home run of the season and drove in three runs in the Crimson Hawks' 7-3 win over Shippensburg. He hit a solo homer to left in the fourth, giving IUP a 2-1 lead, and added a two-run single in the seventh.
Softball
Carlow
Freshman Kasey Wolford (Burrell) hit a two-run double in Carlow's 10-5 victory over Brescia. Wolford finished the regular season with a .246 batting average, two doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs. Freshman Lexie Young (Leechburg) hit .250 with two RBIs.
La Roche
Sophomore Kelsey Bayer (Kiski Area) went 4 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and three RBIs as La Roche beat Penn State-Altoona, 16-9. The catcher is hitting .339 with five doubles, two triples and 10 RBIs.
Point Park
Junior Tiffany Edwards (Deer Lakes) earned the victory in the circle as the Pioneers beat Brescia, 10-2. Edwards pitched 4 2⁄3 innings, allowing two runs — one earned — on five hits while walking two and striking out seven. She also drove in a run.