District Colleges

SVC men's lacrosse keeps rolling as Hogeback lends a hand

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Wednesday, April 25, 2018, 9:09 p.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

Saint Vincent men's lacrosse kept its winning streak intact, stayed unbeaten in conference play, and clinched the No. 1 seed and home field for the playoffs — with a little help from Anthony Hogeback.

A senior attacker from Jefferson, Md., Hogeback assisted on six goals to become the Bearcats' all-time leader in assists in a 12-5 victory over Washington & Jefferson in Latrobe.

He now has 105 helpers, surpassing Will Delanoy's mark of 101 set from 2009-12.

SVC (13-3, 9-0 Ohio River Lacrosse Conference) has won 10 games in a row.

Senior midfielder Alex Mueser (Vincentian) had five points while junior Jeremy Kennedy (Pine-Richland) and sophomore Ben Price (Moon) had three apiece. Senior Michael Grus fielded nine ground balls and sophomore Brandon Martin (Butler) made 11 saves in goal for the Bearcats.

