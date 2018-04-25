Saint Vincent men's lacrosse keeps rolling as Hogeback lends a hand
Updated 3 hours ago
Saint Vincent men's lacrosse kept its winning streak intact, stayed unbeaten in conference play, and clinched the No. 1 seed and home field for the playoffs — with a little help from Anthony Hogeback.
A senior attacker from Jefferson, Md., Hogeback assisted on six goals to become the Bearcats' all-time leader in assists in a 12-5 victory over Washington & Jefferson in Latrobe.
He now has 105 helpers, surpassing Will Delanoy's mark of 101 set from 2009-12.
SVC (13-3, 9-0 Ohio River Lacrosse Conference) has won 10 games in a row.
Senior midfielder Alex Mueser (Vincentian) had five points while junior Jeremy Kennedy (Pine-Richland) and sophomore Ben Price (Moon) had three apiece. Senior Michael Grus fielded nine ground balls and sophomore Brandon Martin (Butler) made 11 saves in goal for the Bearcats.
Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.