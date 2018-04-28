Saint Vincent's Maggie Nelson rewriting lacrosse record books

Records keep piling up for Maggie Nelson.

The Saint Vincent senior added three more of them recently. She tallied a program-best 12 goals to help lead the Bearcats to a 21-18 road win at Westminster. The offensive outburst (she added three assists) gave her the NCAA Division III single-season records for goals and points. She topped her program record Saturday with 13 goals in a 15-14 win at Hanover.

“That was incredible. It was kind of funny, before the game (Tuesday), we were in the locker room and the team was all talking about what I needed to get (to break the NCAA records). They were all behind me and it meant a lot that I had their support in it. From there, we just kind of got rolling,” she said.

“We had other people contribute, and that was great because I am happy winning one way or the other. It was just a surreal moment (to break the records).”

Nelson finished last season with 86 goals and 48 assists for 134 points in 17 games. When she got off to a torrid start this year, she and her team realized she had a chance to make history. She has 137 goals and 37 assists for 174 points in 15 games. She passed Becker's Tammy Mullen (115 goals in 2009) and Goucher's Courtney Crangi (154 points in 1997).

“It was what we were working toward once we realized it was something that was within reach,” said Nelson, who had 66 goals and 81 points as a freshman and 71 goals and 96 points as a sophomore. “I still wasn't sure if I could do it. It kind of lined up. It happened earlier than we kind of anticipated.

“It's just amazing. I still can't believe it.”

Nelson, who set a D-III single-game record with 19 points against Chatham on April 11, has a chance to make even more history. With 360 goals and 485 career points, she is within sight of Curry's Ashley Hansbury, who ranks first all-time with 362 goals and 500 points in her career (2008-11). She could surpass those marks Friday, when the Bearcats open Ohio River Lacrosse Conference semifinal play.

“We're going to try,” Nelson said. “Not in a million years did I think this was going to be a possibility. I did come here to play soccer, initially.”

The Jefferson, Md., product was a four-year contributor for Saint Vincent's soccer team, too. She had a team-best four goals last fall.

“It's funny how the tables turned. Coming in freshman year, I never would have imagined I'd score so many goals,” Nelson said. “I put a lot of pressure on myself. I strive to be better every season. At first, it was all fun and games. Recently, as the records have been approaching, there has been some pressure.

“When game time comes, I'm not worried about the points, though. I am just worried about winning. The pressure for the team being successful is more important and the points will fall.”

Nelson is happy to be surrounded with a strong team. The Bearcats are 12-3 overall and 9-2 in the conference. Saint Vincent won an ORLC title in Nelson's freshman season and reached the championship the past two springs but fell to Washington & Jefferson both times.

“All of this has been exciting for me, but even more exciting for our team to get back in the tournament and, hopefully, go back to the championship,” she said. “My team has been the biggest supporter in everything.

“Any team that takes a look at our film and stats, you can kinda guess what's going on. It has been challenging — you never know what's going to happen. Some teams will try to faceguard me or use double teams. Being able to rely on my teammates has helped me push through it. If I do get frustrated, they can help me through.”

Latrobe product Naomi Schwaiger (64 goals) forms a solid scoring duo with Nelson.

“Our attack is more balanced than the stats look. Naomi is Maggie's sidekick. Maggie can get the ball to Naomi if she is double- or triple-teamed,” Saint Vincent coach Jym Walters said. “Rachel Bellis is in the midfield with her. She has a bunch of draw controls and gets the ball to Maggie.

“Alex Piampiano is another midfielder, and she does a good job getting the ball back and into Maggie's hands. Courtney Kloos has a lot of assists, too. Our offense has been very supportive of Maggie. A lot of it is making those cuts and creating space, and Maggie is able to take advantage of that. I was concerned, as a coach, if it would turn into just the Maggie show. It's amazing to see the support of her teammates.”

While Nelson graduates soon, she will be back in the fall as the women's lacrosse graduate assistant coach.

“Her background is education, and I am looking forward to her working with the new players,” Walters said. “It'll be nice having her pass down her experience and knowledge.”

Joe Sager is a freelance writer.