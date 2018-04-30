A-K Valley campus clippings: Jordan Seneca adding to records at St. Francis (Pa.)

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Jordan Seneca's speed and power helped St. Francis (Pa.) claim the Northeast Conference's regular-season championship.

The senior Plum graduate extended her own school record for home runs and moved closer to breaking the stolen base mark as the Red Flash swept a doubleheader from Sacred Heart on Saturday.

Seneca stole a base in the first game, a 2-1 St. Francis victory. It was her 17th of the season and 52nd of her career, one shy of tying Kelly Slingwine's career record. She then hit a solo homer in the second game, providing the only run in a 1-0 victory. It was her sixth of the season and 47th of her career, adding to her school record.

Gannon

Sophomores Maria Taliani and Rachel Tanilli (Deer Lakes) helped the Golden Knights win their second consecutive Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference West Division title after a doubleheader split with Slippery Rock on Saturday. Tanilli ended the season batting .324 with two homers, six doubles and 20 RBIs. Taliani is hitting .235 with five homers, seven doubles and 18 RBIs.

Penn State Behrend

Junior Katie Gozzard (Deer Lakes) drove in a run with a first-inning sacrifice fly in the Lions' 4-1 victory over Penn State Altoona in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday. Behrend swept both ends of the doubleheader to earn the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference's regular-season title and hosting rights for the tournament. Gozzard is hitting .346 with three homers, six doubles and 26 RBIs.

Baseball

Allegheny

Three Freeport alumni helped the Gators beat Mount Union, 7-2, in a nonconference game. Freshman Tyler Hettich went 2 for 5 with a pair of RBI singles and a run scored. Junior Noah Shannon scored a pair of runs, and sophomore Nate Pastorek pitched a scoreless inning of relief, allowing a pair of hits but striking out the side.

Men's golf

Grove City

Senior Jordan Alfery (Fox Chapel) tied for 11th place after carding an 81 at the Presidents' Athletic Conference championships at Speidel Golf Course in Wheeling, W.Va.

Track and field

Grove City

Junior Aaron Bliss (Fox Chapel) placed second in the 400 meters at the PAC championships, clocking in at 49.77 seconds.

Pitt

Freshman Nikki Scherer (Burrell) competed at the Penn Relays with the Panthers' 1,600 relay. The team of Scherer, Morgan Harvey, Laila Ismail and Desiree Garland placed third in the college section in 3 minutes, 38.20 seconds.

Point Park

Freshman Ana Benitez (Plum) won the triple jump at Saturday's River States Conference women's outdoor track & field championship. Benitez jumped 11.50 meters. She also placed fourth in the long jump, helping host Point Park claim the overall team title.

Washington & Jefferson

Freshman Jack Ryan (Burrell) took seventh in the 100 meters at the PAC championships with a time of 11.46 seconds.