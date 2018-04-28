Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
District Colleges

Pitt-Greensburg sets records for walks, homers at D'Youville

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Saturday, April 28, 2018, 1:30 a.m.


The base paths were moving in Lewistown, N.Y. on Friday.

The Pitt-Greensburg baseball team had a nice walk in the park — then kept walking, and hitting and scoring in a lengthy doubleheader at D'Youville's Bobo Field.

The Bobcats drew a school-record 14 walks in the first game, a wild, 24-18 victory. The teams combined for 34 hits.

UPG (19-10, 12-4 AMCC) won the second game, 5-1, piling up 14 hits.

The Bobcats combined for 32 hits in the twinbill, including four home runs to move their season total to 40, breaking the school single-season record of 37 set in 2012.

Freshman Mike Dolan (Baldwin), junior Tyler Holland (Baldwin), freshman Reno Rainey (Norwin) and junior Chris Common (Penn-Trafford) all hit home runs. Dolan had seven hits, Holland and Rainey had five apiece and Zack Zimmerman had four.

