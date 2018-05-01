Campus clippings: Penn-Trafford grad Smith named to watch list

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

For the third consecutive year, Canisius junior pitcher Tyler Smith (Penn-Trafford) was named to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Stopper of the Year Watch List.

Smith has a team-best 0.89 ERA to go with 29 strikeouts and seven saves in 20 1⁄ 3 innings for the Griffins (24-16, 12-6 MAAC). His save total leads the conference.

Smith ranked first in school history in strikeouts per nine innings (12.37), was second in opposing batting average (.190) and third in saves (19) and ERA (2.68).

In all, 41 pitchers from 21 conferences are eligible for the country's top closer award. Smith is the only closer from the MAAC to be selected.

Baseball

Saint Vincent

The Bearcats were walk-off winners twice in three days, edging Thiel, 3-2, and beating Bethany, 6-5.

Sophomore Stone Holtzman delivered the winning single against Thiel in the home half of the ninth. Junior Bobby Finn hit his PAC-leading ninth home run.

Freshman Joe Rudzinski's sacrifice fly scored senior Eddie Kilkeary (Greensburg Central Catholic) in the bottom of the ninth Sunday.

Washington & Jefferson

Senior first baseman Mark Merlino (Penn-Trafford) hit his second home run of the season as the Presidents (23-11-1, 15-1 PAC) secured home-field advantage in the PAC Tournament with a two-game sweep of Grove City.

Softball

Saint Vincent

Freshman Alona Sleith (Yough) hit her 11th home run of the season as the Bearcats defeated Bethany, 4-3. She also earned the pitching win to move to 6-2 for the season. She allowed five hits in a complete-game victory for the Bearcats (21-6, 12-3).

Women's track and field

Virginia

Redshirt junior Bridget Guy (Hempfield) picked up her fourth win in the pole vault this season by clearing 13 feet, 9 inches at the Virginia Grad Prix.

Women's golf

Saint Vincent

The Bearcats won their first PAC team title and will make their debut in the NCAA championships.

PAC first-team selection Sydney Ball, a freshman, shot 87 in the final round to tie for the low score of the day Sunday to help SVC win by 32 strokes (score of 1,070) over second-place Thomas More at Oglebay Resort in West Virginia. Ball was third overall at 258.

Senior Angela Bialas (Derry) shot 91 to finish sixth and was named to the all-conference second team, along with two teammates: sophomore Maddie Leya and senior Meg Birmingham.

Bearcats coach Tom Cline was named PAC Coach of the Year.

The NCAA championships are May 8-11 in Florida.

Men's tennis

Saint Vincent

Junior Jonathan Prichard won his third consecutive PAC Player of the Year award after winning his second conference singles championship in a row. He beat Westminster's Miguel Ascenico, 7-5, 7-6 (7-5).

SVC sophomore Jon Oskin also made it back-to-back championships as he defeated Jeffrey Schenk of Thomas More, 6-2, 6-3, at No. 2 singles.

Men's volleyball

North Central

Junior Jacob Zemba (Derry) helped North Central finish the regular season with a 9-0 record and claim the Midwest Collegiate Vollyeball League title. He posted 71 kills, 54 digs and 20 blocks.