Slippery Rock's Martin, Parks sign NFL deals as undrafted free agents

Marcus Martin set records as a defensive lineman at Slippery Rock, but he'll begin his professional career on the other side of the ball.

Martin, a West Mifflin graduate, and fellow Slippery Rock senior Ian Park (Upper St. Clair), signed priority free agent contracts with the Seattle Seahawks and Philadelphia Eagles, respectively, after the NFL Draft on Saturday.

A dominant defensive end at Slippery Rock, Martin set the all-division NCAA record with 56 career sacks, the NCAA Division II record with 92.5 career tackles for loss and the Pensylvania State Athletic Conference single-season sack record with 16. He was a three-time consensus All-American and three-time PSAC West Defensive Player of the Year.

Listed at 6-foot-2 and 255 pounds, Martin is shifting to fullback as he joins the Seahawks.

Park, a 6-foot-4, 315-pound offensive guard, spent one season at Slippery Rock after graduating from Northwestern. Despite playing just six games because of injuries, Park was named first-team all-PSAC. He also started 18 games at Northwestern.

Both players will report to their new teams for rookie minicamps next week.