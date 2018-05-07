Westmoreland campus clippings: Saint Vincent's Nelson sets Division III goals record

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Saint Vincent senior lacrosse star Maggie Nelson checked one final box on her list of “records to break.”

Nelson scored four times Friday in a playoff game to break the NCAA Division III mark for career goals.

And what a career it was.

The Bearcats lost 18-6 to Washington & Jefferson in the Ohio River Lacrosse Conference semifinals at Transylvania. Nelson ends her decorated, four-year run with 364 goals, surpassing Curry graduate Ashley Hansbury's mark of 362 set in 2011.

Nelson was named the ORLC Player of the Year for the second consecutive season.

Nelson, a midfielder from Jefferson, Md., also set NCAA marks for single-season goals (141) and points (178) and single-game points (19).

Nelson announced she will remain close to the program for the next two years. She will stay on as a graduate assistant coach.

“It's been a great four years. I couldn't have asked for anything better,” Nelson said. “I couldn't have done any of it without my teammates, so I'm excited to continue to support them.”

Sophomore Rachel Belles finished with a program-record 105 draw controls for the Bearcats (12-4).

Juniors Naomi Schwaiger also made the first team from SVC, and teammate Corinne Burk made the second team.

Men's lacrosse

Seton Hill

The back-to-back Great Midwest Athletic Conference champion Griffins grabbed four of the six major awards handed out by the G-MAC. In addition, seven Seton Hill players made the all-conference first team.

The Griffins (16-1), ranked third in the USILA national poll and NCAA North Region rankings, defeated Mercyhurst, 12-5, to win the G-MAC title Saturday in Greensburg. They have won 15 games in a row and will open the NCAA Division II Tournament on Saturday at home againsyt No. 3 LeMoyne (15-1).

The awards went to: senior Jack Moran, offensive player of the year; sophomore Max Eismann, goalie of the year; junior Brett Craig, specialist of the year; and coach Brian Novotny, coach of the year.

Moran, Eismann, Craig, redshirt senior Zach Rusch, senior Sean Stanners, junior Joe Cillo and sophomore Jay Scerbo made the first team.

Moran led the league with 84 points and 36 assists and set a school record for points in a season, and Eismann led the league in save percentage (.553).

Craig had a team-best 74 ground balls to go with 11 goals and four assists.

Baseball

Saint Vincent

Saint Vincent secured a PAC playoff berth for the first time since 2013. The Bearcats (14-19, 10-7 PAC) will open the tournament against top-seeded and host Washington & Jefferson at 3 p.m. Thursday.

Seton Hill

The Griffins (27-20, 17-11 PSAC) earned the No. 4 seed for the PSAC West playoffs after a three-game sweep of Clarion — all in one day. The rare tripleheader was played Saturday in Greensburg.

Mark Colella hit a two-run homer in the first game and a pinch-hit, two-run shot in Game 2. Ryan Wardropper also homered in the second game.

Wardropper continued to swing a hot bat for the Griffins with a grand slam in the third game. Tom McCarthy also homered in that game.

Seton Hill will take on No. 1 East seed West Chester at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in Johnstown.

Softball

Seton Hill

The Griffins (23-15) earned an at-large bid in the NCAA Atlantic Regional and will be the No. 6 seed. They will open the tournament against No. 3 Gannon, the PSAC champion, at noon Thursday in Buckhannon, W.Va. Gannon is the PSAC champion and swept four regular-season games from the Griffins.