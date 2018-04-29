Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Canisius closer, Penn-Trafford grad Tyler Smith named to national watch list

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Sunday, April 29, 2018, 5:30 p.m.
Canisius closer Tyler Smith (Penn-Trafford) ranks second in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference with six saves this season.
Save a spot for closer Tyler Smith on that national watch list.

For the third straight year, Smith, a junior relief pitcher at Canisius, was named to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Stopper of the Year Watch List.

Smith, a Penn-Trafford graduate, has a team-best 0.89 ERA to go with 29 strikeouts and seven saves in 20- 13 innings for the Griffins (24-16, 12-6 MAAC). His save total leads the conference.

As of Thursday, Smith ranked first in school history in strikeouts per nine innings (12.37), was second in opposing batting average (.190) and third in saves (19) and ERA (2.68).

In all, 41 pitchers from 21 conferences are eligible for the country's top closer award. Smith is on the only closer from the MAAC to be selected.

