District Colleges

Area college lacrosse teams earn top seeds, set to host conference tournaments

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Monday, April 30, 2018, 2:36 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Men's lacrosse teams at Seton Hill and Saint Vincent have secured top seeds for their conference tournaments and will host playoff games later this week.

Seton Hill finished the regular season with a 22-4 win over Walsh for its 13th straight win. SHU (14-1, 7-0 G-MAC) moved to No. 3 in the USILA Division II Coaches Poll, its highest ranking in program history.

Seton Hill will host No. 4 Wheeling Jesuit at noon Thursday in Greensburg.

Lake Erie and Mercyhurst play in the other semifinal at 3 p.m.

Saint Vincent (14-3, 10-0 Ohio River Lacrosse Conference) ended the regular season on an 11-game winning streak with an 11-6 win at Thiel.

The Bearcats will host No. 4 Grove City on Wednesday in the first round of the four-team ORLC tournament.

The record-breaking Saint Vincent women's team (12-3, 9-2 ORLC), meanwhile, is the No. 3 seed in the ORLC and will open the postseason Friday against No. 2 Washington & Jefferson in the semifinals at Transylvania.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

