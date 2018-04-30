Weekend College Top 10: La Roche baseball extends run of league titles

Every Monday, the Tribune-Review will highlight 10 top area college performances from the weekend:

1. La Roche baseball clinches 5th straight AMCC regular-season title

The 18th-ranked Redhawks swept Alfred State, 2-1 and 5-0, on Saturday to lock up the No. 1 seed and hosting rights for the conference tournament, which is May 11-13. In Game 1, junior Jon Spina (Washington) hit a walk-off single to drive in freshman Dylan Urban (Gateway), who singled and stole his 28th base of the season. In Game 2, Urban went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, and freshman Jay Novak (Laurel Highlands) went 2 for 3 with two RBIs for La Roche (28-7-1, 16-2).

2. Point Park baseball blanks W&J in nonconference tilt

Junior Christian Negron, junior Jake Forgrave and senior Addison Domingo combined on a one-hitter as the No. 15 Pioneers topped the Presidents, 3-0, on Sunday. Negron (5-0) struck out three in seven innings, allowing only a single in the first inning. Senior Chris Hernandez broke the scoreless tie with an RBI single in the third inning for Point Park (41-7), which opens play in the River States Conference Tournament this week in Chillicothe, Ohio. W&J dropped to 23-12-1.

3. IUP women's tennis claims Atlantic Region crown

Sophomore Mariana Valenzuela, senior Jarka Petercakova and freshman Nicole Beidacki won at singles to lift the Crimson Hawks past Charleston, 5-2, on Saturday in the NCAA Division II Tournament in Greensburg. IUP (20-5) advanced to the championships for the eighth straight season and play May 9 in Surprise, Ariz., against an opponent to be determined.

4. W&J men's golf rallies to win PAC title

The Presidents came back from a three-stroke deficit entering the final round to claim the conference title and earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III Tournament. The PAC splits its championships between the spring and fall, and Thomas More recorded the top score in fall by three strokes. But W&J erased it by shooting a team score of 313, winning the overall crown by 13 strokes. The Saints were second, followed by Grove City. Presidents sophomore Jake Darr earned medalist honors with a 1-over 73, and freshman teammate Garrett Barilar shot 4-over-par 76, which was tied for third with Saint Vincent's Jimmy Dolan. Thiel senior Jason Thorp took second over the weekend but won the combined spring/fall title and was named PAC Golfer of the Year.

5. Saint Vincent women roll to first PAC golf title

Freshman Sydney Ball shot a final-round 87 to tie for medalist honors and help the Bearcats advance to the NCAA Division III Tournament for the first time. The PAC splits its golf championships between the spring and fall, and Saint Vincent entered the weekend with a 28-stroke lead. The Bearcats recorded the best score Saturday with a 368. Thomas More placed second and Westminster third. Westminster senior Kelsey Phillips (North Allegheny), who tied Ball for medalist honors, had the best 54-hole score of 255 and repeated as PAC Player of the Year. The NCAA championships are May 8-11 in Howey-In-The-Hills, Fla.

6. Chatham baseball team earns 1st victory in PAC

The Cougars, in their first season in the PAC, defeated Westminster, 4-2, in the second game of a doubleheader Saturday. Junior Brett Vallorani (Latrobe) hit a two-run single, and freshman Austin Andonisio (Central Catholic) struck out three and walked one in a seven-hitter.

7. Point Park softball ends IU Southeast's 16-game winning streak

The Pioneers swept the Grenadiers, 5-0 and 4-3, on Sunday in a River States Conference doubleheader. In the opener, sophomore Katie Tarr struck out 15 in a two-hitter, and senior Kim Corcoran hit a grand slam. In the second game, freshman Bailey Myers (South Allegheny) singled in the go-ahead run in the sixth. Point Park improved to 14-18, 11-7, and Indiana University Southeast slipped to 24-12, 14-4.

8. Pitt softball sweeps Marshall in doubleheader

The Panthers defeated the Thundering Herd, 6-5 and 8-0, on Saturday in a nonconference matchup. Junior Taylor Myers walk-off sacrifice fly lifted the Panthers in the opener. In the second game, senior Kayla Harris struck out four in a three-hitter, and seniors Giorgiana Zeremenko (Canon-McMillan) and McKayla Taylor homered. Pitt improved to 28-16.

9. Penn State softball earns walk-off victory on senior day

Junior Tori Dubois' homer in the bottom of the ninth lifted the Nittany Lions past Illinois, 4-3, in a Big Ten game Sunday. Freshman Dani Fey had two hits for Penn State (8-39, 4-16), which ended an 11-game losing skid.

10. First-place finishes aplenty for Duquesne track and field

The Dukes earned 10 firsts on the women's side and seven on the men's side Saturday at the Red Flash Open at St. Francis (Pa.). For the women, graduate student Rachel Fyalkowski (Hempfield) won the hammer throw and shot put, and sophomore Maris Seto claimed the long jump and high jump. Among the other winners were freshman Gabby Holmberg (Hempfield) in the triple jump, sophomore Megan Aller (Kiski Area) in the 1,500 and sophomore Maiah Yankello (Central Valley) in the 400 hurdles. Men's winners included freshman Casey Conboy (Baldwin) in the 1,500 and Harvey Kane (Upper St. Clair) in the long jump. The Atlantic 10 championships are Saturday in Fairfax, Va.

Jeff Vella is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jvella@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JeffVella_Trib.