District Colleges

Saint Vincent women's golf headed to nationals

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Tuesday, May 1, 2018, 3:15 p.m.

Updated 10 hours ago

The Saint Vincent College women's golf team is heading for the hills. Howey-in-the-Hills, actually. Yes, that's a real place located in Lake County, Fla. and it will host the NCAA Division III Women's Golf Championships.

The Bearcats won their first PAC team title and will now make their debut at the national championships, May 8-11 at Mission Inn Resort and Club.

PAC first-team selection Sydney Ball, a freshman, shot 87 in the final round to tie for the low score of the day Sunday to help SVC win by 32 strokes (score of 1,070) over second-place Thomas More at Oglebay Resort (W.Va.). Ball was third overall at 258.

Senior Angela Bialas (Derry) shot 91 to finish sixth and was named to the all-conference second team along with two teammates — sophomore Maddie Leya and senior Meg Birmingham.

Bearcats coach Tom Cline was named PAC Coach of the Year.

There will be 25 teams at nationals, 19 of which received automatic bids. SVC was one of the 19.

Nationals will be a 72-hole tournament with the field trimmed to the top 15 teams and six individuals for teh final round.

Teams in the field are:

George Fox University

Claremont McKenna-Harvey Mudd-Scripps

New York University

Williams College

Whitman College

Methodist University

Washington University in St. Louis

Berry College

DePauw University

Carnegie Mellon University

Washington and Lee University

Carleton College

University of Mary Hardin-Baylor

Amherst College

Illinois Wesleyan University

Transylvania University

Saint Mary's College (Ind.)

University of Wisconsin-Whitewater

Wartburg College

University of Mount Union

Alvernia University

Gettysburg College

The College of St. Scholastica

Concordia University (Wisc.)

Saint Vincent College

