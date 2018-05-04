Shaler grad Fedak helps IUP lacrosse to 1st division title

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Bryce Fedak wasn't accustom to having to travel more than an hour for lacrosse games in high school. After joining the men's club lacrosse team at IUP, the Shaler graduate and Indiana freshman quickly had to get used to being on the road.

The team, which is pay-for-play, shares rides to get to Keystone Conference Three Rivers Division II games, but it never felt tedious.

“We carpool,” Fedak said. “That's really different. The last place we had to drive, we went two-and-a-half hours to play Bloomsburg. It's different, but fun.”

IUP created a lot of strong memories on its way to the first division crown in school history. The Crimson Hawks (12-2) fell one game short of reaching the national quarterfinals, losing to two-time defending conference champion Kutztown in the Keystone Conference Championship game.

Fedak is excited for where the program is heading.

“We had a 12-game winning streak,” Fedak said. “It's only going to get better. We are only losing three seniors and a lot of the underclassmen start. We have a very young team.”

The Crimson Hawks compete in the National College Lacrosse League and are in a division with Cal (Pa.), Carnegie Mellon, Duquesne, Edinboro, Pitt-Johnstown, Penn State Altoona, Slippery Rock and Youngstown State.

IUP coach Garrett Sharp said the team recruits players primarily through social media and word-of-mouth. The Crimson Hawks try to keep the number of players around 30 so everyone will have an opportunity to play.

“With social media it helps out,” Sharp said. “Most of the time IUP allows us to do outreach, and we usually get around 40 kids to try out through that. We get a lot of kids who are friends with each other.”

Fedak was anxious to get involved with the team. Luckily for him, IUP's previous face-off specialist graduated, leaving a hole for Fedak to slide into.

“We really didn't have anyone on the team that knew how to face off that well,” Sharp said. “Bryce said he would step up because he's done it before. He really fit that role well and helped us win some games through that.”

IUP would like to see the progress continue.

So next year the Crimson Hawks can find a way to the national finals in Annapolis, Md.

Fedak feels they have the group to keep moving forward.

“I feel like all of the kids could play at a regular Division II program,” Fedak said. “We have kids that have Division I offers, but didn't want to put the commitment into going to a big school.”

Josh Rizzo is a freelance writer.