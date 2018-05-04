Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
District Colleges

Franklin Regional grad Andrew Stimmel helps Yale lacrosse reach No. 1 ranking

Jerin Steele | Friday, May 4, 2018, 11:00 p.m.
Franklin Regional grad Andrew Stimmel is an assistant coach with the Yale men's lacrosse team.
Yale athletics
Franklin Regional grad Andrew Stimmel is an assistant coach with the Yale men's lacrosse team.

Updated 10 hours ago

Andrew Stimmel was considered a versatile lacrosse player as a defensive midfielder at Ohio State from 2009-10, and that versatility has translated in his coaching career.

Two years ago, the Franklin Regional graduate was the defensive coordinator of one the top defenses in the Big East at Marquette, and now he's the offensive coordinator of a potent Yale team that's ranked No. 1 in the country in the Inside Lacrosse national poll.

Yale (12-2) averaged 13.79 goals in the regular season, which was third in NCAA Division I, and had an undefeated Ivy League regular season for the first time since 1956.

The transition from focusing on ways to prevent goals as a coach to scoring them has been smooth.

“Playing in the midfield gave me a good understanding of both sides of the ball, and having coached on the defensive side probably helps me see the offensive side of the ball from a different perspective,” Stimmel said. “It gave me an understanding of what's difficult to cover defensively from a schematic perspective and knowing how to coach guys up on that side. Knowing the inner workings of the defensive side probably gives me a little bit of an advantage.”

After a career at Ohio State where he was named defensive MVP in 2010, Stimmel had a successful two-year run as head coach of the Grove City club team from 2012-13. He led the Wolverines to a quarterfinal appearance in the Central Collegiate Lacrosse Association Division II tournament in his second season. From there, he was a defensive assistant at Yale for two years before his one season at Marquette.

Aside from prior coaching experience, Stimmel credited his players and their ability to be creative on the attack out of their sets. He likes that his players have the ability to freelance on the field and that they don't necessarily have to orchestrate attacks.

“For us, it's less about plays and more about sets,” Stimmel said. “We have read-and-react options based on what the defense does. A lot of that's predicated upon us practicing and understanding the continuity in our offense. I think that makes us a little less predictable on what we're going to do, because we don't run many set pieces. I think our guys appreciate that. It's enjoyable for them because they don't feel like they have to be robotic.

“There are coaches on both sides of the spectrum, but generally speaking I think the best offenses run that way. There's your set structure of how you operate on the field, just like in hockey or basketball, and then within that you're trying to teach each guy what you want them to accomplish in each role.”

Yale played in the Ivy League conference tournament starting Friday and was seeking its fourth straight tournament title. A victory guaranteed the Bulldogs an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament, but they likely will receive an at-large bid if they don't win the conference tournament.

Yale has qualified for the NCAA Tournament four of the last five years, but its last win was in 2013, a 10-7 victory over Penn State in the first round. The Bulldogs hope to carry their strong regular season into the tournament and possibly bring home the first national title in program history.

“Going undefeated in Ivy League play was pretty special, but it's been cool to see the reaction of our guys, because they aren't overly excited about it,” Stimmel said. “They really want to accomplish things that we haven't done in the past. What you accomplish in the postseason is what really counts in sports. We're pumped with where we are at, but we certainly have a lot of work to do.”

Jerin Steele is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me