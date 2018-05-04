Franklin Regional grad Andrew Stimmel helps Yale lacrosse reach No. 1 ranking

Andrew Stimmel was considered a versatile lacrosse player as a defensive midfielder at Ohio State from 2009-10, and that versatility has translated in his coaching career.

Two years ago, the Franklin Regional graduate was the defensive coordinator of one the top defenses in the Big East at Marquette, and now he's the offensive coordinator of a potent Yale team that's ranked No. 1 in the country in the Inside Lacrosse national poll.

Yale (12-2) averaged 13.79 goals in the regular season, which was third in NCAA Division I, and had an undefeated Ivy League regular season for the first time since 1956.

The transition from focusing on ways to prevent goals as a coach to scoring them has been smooth.

“Playing in the midfield gave me a good understanding of both sides of the ball, and having coached on the defensive side probably helps me see the offensive side of the ball from a different perspective,” Stimmel said. “It gave me an understanding of what's difficult to cover defensively from a schematic perspective and knowing how to coach guys up on that side. Knowing the inner workings of the defensive side probably gives me a little bit of an advantage.”

After a career at Ohio State where he was named defensive MVP in 2010, Stimmel had a successful two-year run as head coach of the Grove City club team from 2012-13. He led the Wolverines to a quarterfinal appearance in the Central Collegiate Lacrosse Association Division II tournament in his second season. From there, he was a defensive assistant at Yale for two years before his one season at Marquette.

Aside from prior coaching experience, Stimmel credited his players and their ability to be creative on the attack out of their sets. He likes that his players have the ability to freelance on the field and that they don't necessarily have to orchestrate attacks.

“For us, it's less about plays and more about sets,” Stimmel said. “We have read-and-react options based on what the defense does. A lot of that's predicated upon us practicing and understanding the continuity in our offense. I think that makes us a little less predictable on what we're going to do, because we don't run many set pieces. I think our guys appreciate that. It's enjoyable for them because they don't feel like they have to be robotic.

“There are coaches on both sides of the spectrum, but generally speaking I think the best offenses run that way. There's your set structure of how you operate on the field, just like in hockey or basketball, and then within that you're trying to teach each guy what you want them to accomplish in each role.”

Yale played in the Ivy League conference tournament starting Friday and was seeking its fourth straight tournament title. A victory guaranteed the Bulldogs an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament, but they likely will receive an at-large bid if they don't win the conference tournament.

Yale has qualified for the NCAA Tournament four of the last five years, but its last win was in 2013, a 10-7 victory over Penn State in the first round. The Bulldogs hope to carry their strong regular season into the tournament and possibly bring home the first national title in program history.

“Going undefeated in Ivy League play was pretty special, but it's been cool to see the reaction of our guys, because they aren't overly excited about it,” Stimmel said. “They really want to accomplish things that we haven't done in the past. What you accomplish in the postseason is what really counts in sports. We're pumped with where we are at, but we certainly have a lot of work to do.”

Jerin Steele is a freelance writer.