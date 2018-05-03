Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Seton Hill, Saint Vincent lacrosse teams advance, will host conference finals Saturday

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Thursday, May 3, 2018, 3:12 p.m.
Pine-Richland grad Jeremy Kennedy broke the Saint Vincent record for goals in a season this year for the 2018 men's lacrosse team.
Saint Vincent athletics
A pair of college men's lacrosse championships will be decided this weekend in Westmoreland County.

Seton Hill and Saint Vincent each advanced to their respective title games after semifinal wins this week.

Seton Hill will take on the winner of Lake Erie and Mercyhurst at noon Saturday at its on-campus Dick's Sporting Goods field.

The Griffins (15-1), who have 14 straight wins, toppled Wheeling Jesuit, 16-7, on Thursday to punch their ticket to the Great Midwest Athletic Conference championship.

Jack Moran led the Griffins with three goals and three assists, while John Hofseth added three goals and two assists, and goalie Max Eismann had 12 saves for the Griffins.

Saint Vincent (15-3), now on a school-record 12-game win streak after an 8-6 win over Grove City, will face either Transylvania or Hanover in the Ohio River Lacrosse League championship at noon Saturday at Chuck Noll Field in Latrobe.

Jeremy Kennedy had three goals and an assist, and Frank Casile added a pair of scores for the Bearcats in the semis.

SVC will play in the ORLC final for the third time in four years.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

