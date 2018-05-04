Carnegie Mellon golfer named semifinalist for Jack Nicklaus award
Updated 2 hours ago
Carnegie Mellon freshman golfer Jason Li was named a semifinalist for the NCAA Division III Jack Nicklaus National Player of the Year Award.
A Sewickley Academy graduate, Li averaged a team-best 73.9 in 15 rounds this season, including four rounds of 70. He was named the University Athletic Association Rookie of the Year and won both his matches during the UAA match-play championship in March, earning a spot on the UAA Championship All-Tournament team.
Five Jack Nicklaus awards are received, by the top players in Division I, II, III, NAIA and NJCAA. Li is one of 30 semifinalists for the Division III award. Five finalists will be announced at the Golf Coaches Association of America Division III awards banquet May 15 in Greensboro, N.C., and the recipients of each award will be announced May 31 by the legendary Nicklaus himself.
Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.