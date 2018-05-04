Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
District Colleges

Carnegie Mellon golfer named semifinalist for Jack Nicklaus award

Doug Gulasy
Doug Gulasy | Friday, May 4, 2018, 2:48 p.m.
Sewickely Academy grad Jason Li has been a standout golfer for Carnegie Mellon in 2018.
Carnegie Mellon athletics
Sewickely Academy grad Jason Li has been a standout golfer for Carnegie Mellon in 2018.
Sewickely Academy grad Jason Li has been a standout golfer for Carnegie Mellon in 2018.
Carnegie Mellon athletics
Sewickely Academy grad Jason Li has been a standout golfer for Carnegie Mellon in 2018.
Sewickely Academy grad Jason Li has been a standout golfer for Carnegie Mellon in 2018.
Carnegie Mellon athletics
Sewickely Academy grad Jason Li has been a standout golfer for Carnegie Mellon in 2018.
Sewickley Academy's Jason Li bites his club after missing a shot from the fringe on Hole 18 during the WPIAL Class AA boys golf championship Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016, at Allegheny Country Club.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Sewickley Academy's Jason Li bites his club after missing a shot from the fringe on Hole 18 during the WPIAL Class AA boys golf championship Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016, at Allegheny Country Club.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review

Updated 2 hours ago

Carnegie Mellon freshman golfer Jason Li was named a semifinalist for the NCAA Division III Jack Nicklaus National Player of the Year Award.

A Sewickley Academy graduate, Li averaged a team-best 73.9 in 15 rounds this season, including four rounds of 70. He was named the University Athletic Association Rookie of the Year and won both his matches during the UAA match-play championship in March, earning a spot on the UAA Championship All-Tournament team.

Five Jack Nicklaus awards are received, by the top players in Division I, II, III, NAIA and NJCAA. Li is one of 30 semifinalists for the Division III award. Five finalists will be announced at the Golf Coaches Association of America Division III awards banquet May 15 in Greensboro, N.C., and the recipients of each award will be announced May 31 by the legendary Nicklaus himself.

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.

