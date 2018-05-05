Seton Hill men's lacrosse pulls away from Mercyhurst for conference title
Junior Jack Moran scored three goals and two assists as host Seton Hill defeated Mercyhurst, 12-5, to win the Great Midwest Athletic Conference lacrosse championship Saturday. Freshman John Hofseth added three goals and an assist, and senior Zack Rusch scored two goals for Seton Hill (16-1), which never trailed.
Colin Greenway and Austin Robare scored two goals each to pace Mercyhurst (11-5). Freshman goalkeeper Max Eismann made eight saves in the win.
Seton Hill jumped to a 4-1 lead in the first quarter before Mercyhurst tied it early in the second on Robare's first goal. Adam Reimer scored with 1 minute, 48 seconds left in the half to give the Griffins the lead for good as they rattled off seven unanswered goals.
Also, in the Ohio River Lacrosse Conference championship game at Chuck Noll Field, Transylvania (12-6) won its fourth consecutive title by defeating St. Vincent, 12-2. Nick Bailey scored three goals and Trenton Sneed tallied a goal and three assists in the win. Alex Mueser and Hunter Sharp scored for St. Vincent (15-4).