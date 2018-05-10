Seton Hill among elite men's lacrosse teams in Division II

It was a Friday night in early February and Seton Hill men's lacrosse coach Brian Novotny and his Griffins were sitting on frigid aluminum bleachers at the University of Indianapolis' Key Stadium when 2013 Seton Hill grad and current Greyhounds women's lacrosse coach James Delaney delivered a speech before his former coach and current players.

“He said, ‘Saturdays in February and March are just as important as Saturdays in April,' ” said Novotny, describing the scene inside the empty stadium. “I think they really took him to heart, and some of the guys on our team had brothers that played with him. It means a lot, and it's coming from a different perspective.”

The next day, the Griffins knocked off the No. 16-ranked team in the country 18-5 and began their march toward the NCAA Division II postseason and gaining a reputation as one of the top teams in the country.

“I said, ‘We've done this before, but let's just make sure we stay hungry and humble,” Novotny said following the early-season win.

The Griffins did both the rest of the way. Now, No. 2 seed Seton Hill (16-1) will put it's No. 2 national ranking on the line at noon Saturday at Dick's Sporting Goods Field, where it will face No. 3 seed Le Moyne, N.Y. (15-1) in opening round of the NCAA Division II North Region tournament. The winner will move on to the regional finals with hopes of moving on to the national tournament May 27 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass.

“We've been a really good program now for almost a decade and a nationally-ranked top-10 team,” Novotny said. “This year, and very intentionally I think, it was time for us to get to the national level.”

While Delaney's words helped inspire the Griffins that night, what it really did was the fan the flames that have burning since last May when Seton Hill finished the 2017 season as Great Midwest Athletic Conference champions but were snubbed from the regional bracket. There are no automatic qualifiers into the Division II tournament for conference championships. The top four-ranked teams in both the North and South Regions make it to the Division II postseason.

“That was a thing for us, we didn't want to give them the opportunity to deny us from the NCAA tourney,” Novotny said. “Let's leave no doubt that we don't belong there. We certainly had that memory from last year, and previous years as well, and our guys really bought into that. We remind them of that.”

And that's where Delaney's words hit home. It was last year's early-season performance that hurt Seton Hill's chances of reaching the Division II postseason, but not this year. The Griffins' only slip-up came in a tough 14-13 loss in mid-February to Lenoir-Rhyne (N.C.). Since then, Seton Hill is riding a 15-game winning streak and is 11-0 at home.

“Securing the No. 2 seed and getting a home game in the first round of the tourney is a big deal,” Novotny said.

It is a big deal considering one of the “blue bloods” of Division II lacrosse will be paying the Griffins a visit. Le Moyne is a five-time national champion, with the most recent title coming in 2016. Seton Hill is 0-2 against Le Moyne in regular-season meetings, with the last coming in 2012.

“(Le Moyne has) a terrific program year in and year out and one of the top teams in DII,” Novotny said. “They were the No. 1-ranked team in nation before losing in their conference finals.”

All season, the Dolphins held the top spot in the rankings before falling to Saint Anslem College, 9-8 (OT), in the Northeast-10 Conference title game. Saint Anslem did not make the Division II tourney. The loss dropped Le Moyne to No. 3 in the North Region rankings and Seton Hill moved up one spot to No. 2 to earn home-field advantage.

The Griffins punched their card last Saturday with a 12-5 win over GMAC and PSAC rival Mercyhurst. Both schools are associate members in the GMAC.

“Nobody wants to go home,” Novotny said. “Our team really likes to be together. They want to play as long as we can and hopefully ride this thing out for another week.”

Le Moyne allows just 6.13 goals per game. The Griffins' offense leads the nation at 17 goals per game.

Seton Hill is led by senior attacker Jack Moran (54 goals, 95 points). Sophomore attacker Logan Maloni (Peters Township) ranks second on the team with 26 goals and 63 points. Sophomore goalkeeper Max Eismann holds a .562 save percentage.

The Dolphins are led by senior attacker Justin Kesselring (42 goals, 64 points), followed by freshman attacker Devin Andrews (24 goals, 50 points).

“I'd say the biggest key for us is the emotions,” Novotny said. “We're playing a program that's been on this stage a lot and understands how to be successful. We are as talented as any team in the in the country and using poise in the moment and not letting the moment be too big. It's just a lacrosse game, and for the most part we've been playing it all our lives.”

