A-K Valley campus clippings: Camerlo finishes first among women in Pittsburgh half-marathon

Morgan Camerlo never ran cross country in high school because St. Joseph lacked a cross country team. She continues to prove that doesn't matter.

Camerlo, a sophomore at Westminster, was the top-finishing woman at the Pittsburgh Half Marathon on Sunday, breaking the tape in 1 hour, 22 minutes and 36 seconds.

In her second season of collegiate competition last fall, Camerlo finished second at the Presidents' Athletic Conference championships and won the Washington & Jefferson Invitational.

Softball

Gannon

Sophomore Deer Lakes graduates Maria Taliani and Rachel Tanilli helped the Golden Knights win their first Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference championship Saturday. Tanilli hit a key two-run homer in the championship game, giving Gannon a 5-0 lead in its eventual 5-3 win over West Chester. Taliani went 1 for 3 in the victory. The Golden Knights earned a spot in the NCAA Tournament and will play Seton Hill in the first round Thursday.

Penn State Behrend

Junior Katie Gozzard (Deer Lakes) went 1 for 4 with a run scored, but the Lions lost 6-3 to Mount Aloysius in the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Tournament title game. Gozzard drove in Behrend's only run in a 1-0 victory over Medaille that advanced the team to the championship game.

Point Park

Junior Tiffany Edwards (Deer Lakes) picked up a pair of saves in the River States Conference tournament Saturday, pitching two innings each in victories over Carlow and Cincinnati Christian. The Pioneers lost to Midway in the losers' bracket final. Edwards finished with a 3-9 record, two saves and a 2.15 ERA.

St. Francis (Pa.)

Senior Jordan Seneca (Plum) became the Red Flash's all-time stolen bases leader by swiping two bags in a doubleheader sweep of Robert Morris. She has 19 steals on the season and 54 for her career. She also holds the program's career home runs record with 47.

Westminster

Senior Nikki Anderson (Riverview) hit a two-run homer in the Titans' 3-0 victory over St. Vincent to begin the PAC Tournament. Westminster lost to Thomas More in the tournament championship game but earned a spot to the Eastern College Athletic Conference tournament, which begins Wednesday. Anderson is hitting .289 with three homers and 19 RBIs.

Baseball

Allegheny

Sophomore Nathan Pastorek (Freeport) pitched eight scoreless innings, giving up six hits and three walks and striking out eight in the Gators' 11-0 victory over Kenyon. Freshman Tyler Hettich (Freeport) and senior Noah Shannon (Freeport) had a part in Allegheny's big offensive effort. Hettich went 2 for 4 with three RBIs, and Shannon came off the bench drive in a run.

Geneva

Senior Joey Luciana (St. Joseph) was named PAC Player of the Week on Monday. Luciana broke the Geneva single-season record for RBIs after going 6 for 7 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and five RBIs. He finished the year with 51 RBIs — tops in the PAC — and also leads the conference with a .440 batting average, .503 on-base percentage and five triples. He ranks in the top five in several other categories, including runs, hits and doubles. Sophomore Jacob Poremski (Kiski Area) went 2 for 3 with a double and RBI in the second game of the Thiel doubleheader, a 19-8 loss. Poremski hit .241 with two doubles and eight RBIs this season.

Grove City

Senior Tyler Graham (Kiski Area) went 4 for 12 with a double, five runs scored and two RBIs as the Wolverines swept Waynesburg in a doubleheader. Senior Cameron Smail (Kiski Area) added an RBI double. Graham hit .323 with 11 doubles and 12 RBIs this season, and Smail batted .258 with a double and five RBIs.

Penn State Behrend

Senior Brandon Smail (Kiski Area) earned the win in relief as the Lions beat Thiel, 9-1, on Monday. Smail pitched two scoreless innings, allowing two hits and striking out six.

Thiel

Senior Zach Hudecek (Deer Lakes) went 3 for 6 with a pair of doubles in the Tomcats' 19-8 win over Geneva. He finished the regular season with a .347 average, 10 doubles, six homers and 26 RBIs.

Track and field

Point Park

Freshman Ana Benitez (Plum) broke her school record by leaping 11.74 meters in the triple jump, taking first place at the Akron Invitational on Saturday.

Seton Hill

Junior Ameriah Walters (Valley) defended her title in the 200-meter dash at the PSAC championship meet. Walters finished her race in 24.70 seconds and also helped the Griffins' 400 relay set a school time record with its fifth-place finish.