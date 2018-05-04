Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
District Colleges

Saint Vincent's Nelson breaks another NCAA record

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Friday, May 4, 2018, 8:57 p.m.
Saint Vincent's Maggie Nelson has scored 10 or more goals in five straight games.
Saint Vincent athletics
Saint Vincent's Maggie Nelson has scored 10 or more goals in five straight games.

Updated 12 hours ago

Saint Vincent senior Maggie Nelson checked one final box on her list of broken lacrosse records.

Nelson scored four times Friday in a playoff game to break the NCAA Division III mark for career goals.

And what a career it was.

The Bearcats lost 18-6 to Washington & Jefferson in the Ohio River Lacrosse Conference semifinals at Transylvania. Nelson ends her decorated, four-year run with 364 goals, surpassing Curry College graduate Ashley Hansbury's mark of 362 set in 2011.

Nelson, a midfielder from Jefferson, Md., also set NCAA marks for single-season goals (141) and points (178) and single-game points (19).

Nelson announced she will remain close to the program for the next two years. She will stay on as a graduate assistant coach.

"It's been a great four years I couldn't have asked for anything better," Nelson said. "I couldn't have done any of it without my teammates, so I'm excited to continue to support them."

Sophomore Rachel Belles finished with a program-record 105 draw controls for the Bearcats (12-4).

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me