Saint Vincent's Nelson breaks another NCAA record
Updated 12 hours ago
Saint Vincent senior Maggie Nelson checked one final box on her list of broken lacrosse records.
Nelson scored four times Friday in a playoff game to break the NCAA Division III mark for career goals.
And what a career it was.
The Bearcats lost 18-6 to Washington & Jefferson in the Ohio River Lacrosse Conference semifinals at Transylvania. Nelson ends her decorated, four-year run with 364 goals, surpassing Curry College graduate Ashley Hansbury's mark of 362 set in 2011.
Nelson, a midfielder from Jefferson, Md., also set NCAA marks for single-season goals (141) and points (178) and single-game points (19).
Women's Lacrosse: Congrats to Maggie Nelson on setting a new @NCAADIII career goals record. Nelson finishes her career with 364 goals, which breaks the previous record of 362 set in 2011 by Ashley Hansbury of Curry College. #d3lax #ORLC pic.twitter.com/h4P8Po3blw— SVC_Bearcats (@SVC_Bearcats) May 4, 2018
Nelson announced she will remain close to the program for the next two years. She will stay on as a graduate assistant coach.
"It's been a great four years I couldn't have asked for anything better," Nelson said. "I couldn't have done any of it without my teammates, so I'm excited to continue to support them."
So lucky to have these amazing girls in my life!!!! Thank goodness I get to scream at them from the sideline for two more years pic.twitter.com/JeqxIHsaud— maggie nelson (@maggles_n) May 5, 2018
Sophomore Rachel Belles finished with a program-record 105 draw controls for the Bearcats (12-4).
Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.