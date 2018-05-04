Seton Hill takes home G-MAC lacrosse awards
Updated 10 hours ago
Seton Hill men's lacrosse on Friday grabbed four of the six major awards handed out by the Great Midwest Athletic Conference.
In addition, seven Griffins players made the all-conference first team.
The Griffins, ranked third in both the USILA national poll and NCAA North Region rankings, take a 14-1 record — and 13-game winning streak — into Saturday's GMAC championship in Greensburg.
The awards went to:
• Senior Jack Moran, offensive player of the year.
• Sophomore Max Eismann, goalie of the year.
• Junior Brett Craig, specialist of the year.
• Coach Brian Novotny, coach of the year.
Moran, Eismann, Craig, redshirt senior Zach Rusch, senior Sean Stanners, junior Joe Cillo and sophomore Jay Scerbo made the first team.
Moran led the league with 84 points and 36 assists and set a school record for points in a season, while Eismann led the league in save-percentage (.553).
Craig had a team-best 74 ground balls to go with 11 goals and four assists.
Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.