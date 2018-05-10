Sciullo helps set standard for W&J baseball

Ryan Sciullo injured his hand during Washington & Jefferson's nonconference trip to Florida, forcing him to the bench for a couple of games.

Though the absence proved short-lived, it still put his baseball mortality into perspective, especially with preciously few opportunities left to play.

“Sitting out for once kind of made me realize how quickly the game can be taken away from you,” said Sciullo, a senior outfielder and Kiski Area graduate. “It just made me realize how fast my four years have gone, my whole career and everything, how fast just one little play can be taken away. I think that just made me more motivated and wanted me to push myself harder every game, treat it like my last.”

Sciullo is hoping to push that last game as far into the future as he can. His defense in center field and offense in the middle of the order helped propel Washington and Jefferson (25-14-1) to the top seed in the Presidents' Athletic Conference Tournament, which W&J will host beginning Thursday.

The Presidents, the runner-up to Cal Lutheran at last season's NCAA Division III World Series, are hoping for a similar run with a better finish this season.

“Every year going into the playoffs, any one of those games can be your last, but this year is a little different,” Sciullo said. “It could be the last year. (I want to) go out and say I didn't leave anything behind.”

He's doing his part to make his last season memorable, recently becoming W&J's all-time leader in triples with the 19th of his career. His five this season are tied for the PAC lead, and he also ranks among the conference leaders in stolen bases and total bases.

“I've always been good hitting the ball the other way, down to right field,” he said. “I have speed, and on our turf on our field, if I can get (the ball) to roll to the fence, as soon as I hit the ball in the air I just run hard out of the box and just (start) thinking three.”

If triples are the most exciting play in baseball, as the saying goes, then Sciullo can stake a claim as the most exciting player in W&J history. But his impact extends to defense, where his error-free play in center helps the Presidents' pitch-to-contact philosophy, and to the locker room, where his leadership by example sets a solid foundation for teammates.

“Effort's never really an issue with him,” W&J coach Jeff Mountain said. “(You'd say) he plays to the whistle, if he was a football player.”

A four-year starter, Sciullo said he wanted to “step up and be the best leader I could,” particularly after W&J's deep postseason run in 2017. And his current production pretty much matches what he did in his first three seasons.

“I was fortunate over my four years here to get a lot of playing experience freshman year to now, and especially last year playing in the World Series and everything, and learning from a lot of good leaders and good friends and teammates I've had over the years,” said Sciullo, currently batting .318 with six doubles, five triples, three homers and 29 RBIs. “I just wanted to put everything together and use it to better myself and better my teammates and be someone that people could look up to and just have their back in every situation.”

If Sciullo has a negative quality, Mountain said, it can be that, at times, he acts as his own biggest critic.

“The bottom line is he cares,” Mountain said. “It matters to him.”

And it especially matters as his collegiate career winds down. The Presidents controlled the PAC for much of the regular season, winning 16 of their 18 conference games, but their bigger work begins Thursday.

“Once you have a year like you did last year, you can't really do any better than how you did, or ask for much more,” Sciullo said. “The team we have this year, we just wanted to go out and prove that yeah, we were good last year, but this year we can be just as good. We're a new team with a lot of new players in the lineup, but we're still just as good. We're still just as confident, and we want to go out there and win.”

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.