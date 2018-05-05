Means top seed for 100 and 200 finals at PSAC championships

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Gateway graduate Jae'Len Means, a junior on the Cal (Pa.) men's track and field team, is the top seed for both the 100-meter dash and 200 dash Saturday afternoon at the Pennsylvania State Track and Field Championships at Slippery Rock University.

The men's final in the 100 will be at 1:50, with the 200 final at 2:45.

Means broke both the school record and the league championship record during Friday's preliminaries in the 200 with a time of 21.03 seconds. He won the prelims by five-tenths of a second.

He surpassed his school record by 14 one-hundredths of a second set a month ago at a meet at William & Mary University in Virignia.

The previous meet record in the 200 was set in 1982 by Matt Kinnaird of Kutztown with a 21.19.

Means nearly tied the all-time PSAC record in the event, finishing just one one-hundredth of a second shy of the mark. He now ranks No. 14 on the national performance list this year in the 200 meters

Means advanced to the 100 finals when he posted a time of 10.56 seconds to win the preliminaries by 0.12 seconds.

