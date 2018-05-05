Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
District Colleges

Seton Hill athletes win PSAC titles, break records

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Saturday, May 5, 2018, 9:48 p.m.
Seton Hill's Ameriah Walters (right) competes in a meet during the 2016 indoor track and field season.
Courtesy of Seton Hill athletics
Seton Hill's Ameriah Walters (right) competes in a meet during the 2016 indoor track and field season.

Updated 2 hours ago

Seton Hill juniors Dontay Jacobs and Ameriah Walters defended titles Saturday at the PSAC Track & Field Championships at Slippery Rock.

Jacobs won the 400-meter dash in 47.32 seconds, while Walters made it back-to-back wins in the 200-meter dash at the PSAC Championships as the Valley graduate crossed the finish line in 24.70 seconds.

The men's 1,600-meter relay team also won a conference title and broke a school record in the process. Dominic Frisina, Cody Kelly, Jacobs and John Orlando finished in 3 minutes, 14.84 seconds.

Junior Gabrielle Ravotto, meantime, broke a school record in the 100-meter dash with a second-place time of 12.01 seconds.

The 400-meter rela of Ravotto, Walters, Katelyn Stebbins and A'Leisha Clayton set a school record of 47.34 seconds.

And the men's 400-meter relay of Jacobs, Frisina, Kelly and Orlando also broke a school record, finishing secondin 41.70 seconds. Junior Patrick O'Connor took second in the high jump.

The Seton Hill men's team placed fifth overall while the women were sixth.

