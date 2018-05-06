Seton Hill to open NCAA men's lacrosse tournament as No. 2 seed in North
Seton Hill is headed back to the NCAA men's lacrosse tournament for the first time since 2013 and will open as the No. 2 seed in the North Region.
Back-to-back winners of the Great Midwest Athletic Conference and 15 games in a row, the Griffins (16-1) will host No. 3 LeMoyne (15-1) on Saturday at a time to be determined at Dick's Sports Goods Field.
Reaction from the team when announced as the #2 seed (North Region) in the @NCAADII tourneyWhat a cool moment for our team, our program, our department, and our university! Stay tuned for updated details on game. @setonhill @GriffinsSports #bleedredandgold pic.twitter.com/wDvzcOREl4— SetonHillLacrosse (@SetonHillLax) May 7, 2018
The top seed, Merrimack, will play No. 4 NYIT in the other opening-round game.
The South Region features No. 1 Lenoir Rhyne vs. Colorado Mesa, and No. 2 Saint Leo vs. No. 3 Tampa.
Lenoir Rhyne is the only team to defeat Seton Hill this season.
The highest remaining seed will host the semifinals on May 19 or 20th. The NCAA Division II Championship will be May 27 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.