District Colleges

Slippery Rock's McQuaide defends PSAC pole vault title

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Sunday, May 6, 2018, 10:30 p.m.
Greensburg Salem graduate Courtney McQuaide is seeded eighth in the pole vault for the NCAA Division II track and field championships.
Slippery Rock Athletics
Slippery Rock Athletics

Slippery Rock redshirt junior Courtney McQuaide cleared a personal-best mark of 13 feet, 3 inches to win her second consecutive pole vault title this weekend at the PSAC Championships.

The vault by the Greensburg Salem graduate is the second-best mark recorded at the meet for women and ranks as the third-best mark currently in NCAA Division II.

McQuaide took fifth and earned All-America honors at the NCAA Division II Indoor Championships and placed third in the PSAC.

She cleared 12 feet, 3 inches to take the outdoor title last season.

She is a four-time NCAA qualifier.

