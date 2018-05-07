Weekend College Top 10: Gannon softball wins first conference title

1. Gannon softball wins first PSAC title

Pitcher Madi Beining (North Allegheny) earned MVP honors as the Golden Knights (29-12) made program history by defeating West Chester, 5-3, for the PSAC title Saturday. Kaity Stocker and Rachel Tanilli (Deer Lakes) homered to power the victory. Beining went 3-0 in the tournament, pitching three complete games.

2. Pitt softball clinches ACC Coastal crown

The Panthers will enter the conference tournament as the No. 2 seed after they clinched the first division championship in program history with a 9-8 win over Louisville on Friday. In the sixth inning, Olivia Gray (Trinity) tripled in a run then scored on a wild pitch to provide the difference. Freshman Hunter Levesque had a three-run homer. Pitt will open the ACC Tournament on Thursday against the Duke-Virginia Tech winner.

3. Robert Morris men's lacrosse wins NEC title

Tyson Gibson scored in overtime to lift the Colonials over St. Joseph's, 9-8, on Saturday to give program its first Northeast Conference title. Robert Morris rallied from a 6-3 halftime deficit behind five third-period goals, two by Matt Schmidt. Schmidt had three goals in the game. Robert Morris (12-4) will face Canisius in the opening round Wednesday, with the winner advancing to play No. 1 Maryland on May 13.

4. Penn State Behrend men, women win conference track and field titles

The men's team captured its third consecutive Colonial States Athletic Conference title Sunday behind two relay wins. The 400 relay of Kurt Eberhardt (Hampton), Jacob Marzka, Greg Graf (South Park) and Devin Ross (Shenango) were victorious. The 1,600 relay of Nick Coleman (Norwin), Ross, Josh Coleman (Norwin) and Graf won with a CSAC record time of 3 minutes, 26.61 seconds. For the women, Rachel Pell (Elizabeth Forward) was named track athlete of the meet and the year after wins in the 400 and 400 hurdles and runner-up marks in the 100 hurdles and 200. Haley Yenchik (Canon-McMillan) set school records in winning the pole vault (3.73 meters) and taking second in the triple jump (11.20). She also was on the winning 1,600 relay with Gabriella Loeffler (Baldwin), Savanna Carr and Ashlyn Carlsson (Knoch).

5. Point Park baseball captures River States Conference title

The Pioneers rolled through their conference tournament, winning four games by a combined score of 31-9. In the title game against Indiana University Southeast on Sunday, Stefan Mrkonja (Hopewell) and Chris Hernandez had three RBIs each in a 10-5 victory. Hernandez homered, as did Jake Horew (Chartiers Valley).

6. Means leads area athletes at PSAC track and field championships

Gateway grad Jae'Len Means of Cal (Pa.) won the 100 and 200 at the conference championship Friday and Saturday and was named the meet's outstanding track athlete. His double win headlined a number of strong performances by district men: Dontay Jacobs (Laurel Highlands) of Seton Hill won the 400 and also was part of the Griffins' winning 1,600 relay with Dominic Frisina, Cody Kelly and John Orlando; Corey Wefing (Edinboro) won the 800 and 1,500, and teammates Bryan Geeher and Austin Pondel won the 5,000 and 10,000, respectively; Gene Baritot, also from Edinboro, won the 3,000 steeplechase; Ian Nieves of Slippery Rock won the 110 hurdles; IUP's Austin Cooper, Derek Noll, Justin Jones and Liam Krimmel set a school record (7:39.12) in winning the 3,200 relay; and Anderson Novalin of Slippery Rock won the shot put.

7. Pitt baseball ties program mark for ACC wins

Nick Banman hit a pair of homers, including the winner in the ninth, to lift the Panthers to an 8-7 win over Notre Dame on Sunday. The victory gave Pitt 11 in the ACC, which tied the program mark. T.J. Pagan kept the Irish scoreless in a career-high four innings to pick up the win. The Panthers (26-19, 11-10) have six ACC games remaining, including a season-ending three-game series at home vs. No. 16 Clemson.

8. Friend caps career with two golds at PSAC championships

Uniontown grad Julie Friend of Cal (Pa.) earned a pair of wins at her final conference track and field championships, taking first in the 5,000 meters and the 3,000 steeplechase. The win in the 5,000 was her third PSAC title in the event. Other women's winners from district schools: Ameriah Walters (Valley) of Seton Hill defended her title in the 200; Slippery Rock's Emily Horstman (Butler) won the 100 and was part of the winning 400 relay with Megan Stephenson, Amanda Oliver (South Fayette) and Aeriel Dukes (West Mifflin); Edinboro's Jasmine Fehr won the 800 and 1,500; Jada Wilson IUP won 400 hurdles; Courtney McQuaide (Greensburg Salem) of Slippery Rock won the pole vault; and Gabby Schultz of Edinboro won the discus.

9. Seton Hill men's lacrosse qualifies for NCAA Tournament

The Griffins won their second Great Midwest Athletic Conference title with a 12-5 victory over Mercyhurst in the conference title game Saturday. Jack Moran had three goals and two assists in the win. Seton Hill qualified for the NCAA Division II Tournament and got the No. 2 seed and will host No. 3 LeMoyne on May 12. The Griffins have won 15 in a row.

10. Gannon baseball ties program record for wins

With a sweep of Slippery Rock on Saturday, the Golden Knights notched their 31st overall win and 18th in the PSAC, both tying program marks. Nate Cardi homered in the sixth inning of the opener to give Gannon (31-16, 18-10) a 7-6 win. In the second game, Cody Callaway homered and drove in a pair of runs.

