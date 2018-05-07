Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
District Colleges

Chatham starts search for new men's basketball coach

Paul Schofield
Paul Schofield | Monday, May 7, 2018, 1:39 p.m.
Andrew Garcia, Chatham men's basketball coach
Chatham University has started a search for a new men's basketball coach after Andrew Garcia announced he was leaving Monday for a position as an assistant coach at South Carolina Upstate.

Garcia was Chatham's first men's coach. In three seasons, his record was 22-60 overall and 14-40 in the Presidents' Athletic Conference.

Prior to Chatham, Garcia spent three years on Carnegie Mellon's men's basketball staff after being named full-time assistant coach in 2011.

The Pittsburgh native and Central Catholic graduate also coached at Flagler College in Florida and Marshall.

Garcia played three seasons at Tulane, where he led the Green Wave in assists for two years.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

