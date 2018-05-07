Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
District Colleges

Seton Hill softball qualifies for NCAA Division II regional tournament

Paul Schofield
Paul Schofield | Monday, May 7, 2018, 2:33 p.m.
Bill Monstrola, a Jeannette native who just completed his first season as the head softball coach at NCAA Division II Seton Hill University, has been a coach for more than 30 years.
Photo courtesy of Dave Miller and Seton Hill University
Updated 2 hours ago

After an impressive performance in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference softball tournament last week, Seton Hill softball earned its second bid to the NCAA Division II Regional tournament.

The Griffins (23-15) earned a sixth seed and will face third seed Gannon (29-12) at West Virginia Wesleyan in Buckhannon, W.Va. at noon Thursday in the Atlantic 2 Regional. Seton Hill lost to West Virginia Wesleyan in the 2015 regional finals.

Gannon won all four meetings between the teams. The two did not play in the PSAC tournament.

West Virginia Wesleyan (40-12), the second seed, will face West Virginia State (34-20).

The Atlantic 1 bracket will be at Lock Haven. The No. 1 seed in the region in West Chester (40-13), it will play Chowan (31-14), and No. 4 Lock Haven (36-12) will face Shepherd (33-18).

Seton Hill placed two players on the PSAC All-West team: junior pitcher Devyn Terry utility/pitcher and senior outfielder Paige Hertzog (Mt. Pleasant), who was an at-large selection.

It was the second consecutive season Hertzog was named to the team. She batted .350 with 23 runs scored, 43 hits, 11 doubles, two home runs and 22 RBIs.

Terry was 12-8 with a 2.18 ERA. She batted. 344 with 22 hits, 16 RBIs and five home runs.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

