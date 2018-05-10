Former Deer Lakes teammates reliving magic at Gannon

Something seemed familiar as Maria Taliani and Rachel Tanilli raced toward the infield after the final out that clinched Gannon's first Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference tournament softball title last weekend.

As the Golden Knights sophomore outfielders and former Deer Lakes teammates joined in on the team-wide celebration, they embraced — just as they did when they won the 2015 WPIAL title for the Lancers.

“It did feel like the WPIAL championship, and it felt like closure, like we finished our business,” Tanilli said. “That's what we set out to do at the end of last year, and it came around and happened. It was really cool since Maria and I, since we still played the same positions from high school, we both were able to run in from the same parts of the field and meet up together.”

The former Deer Lakes stars are reliving some of the magic of their high school junior season with Gannon (29-12), which faces Seton Hill on Thursday in the opening round of the NCAA Division II Atlantic Regional.

There were plenty of callbacks to that 2015 run with the Lancers, which culminated with a WPIAL title-game victory over Mohawk and a runner-up finish in the PIAA tournament. Tanilli hit a crucial two-run homer in Gannon's 5-3 title-game win over West Chester, bringing to mind Taliani's three-homer performance in the win over Mohawk. And then there was a post-victory dessert — not Edward's Ice Cream, but a cake provided by the hotel where Gannon stayed.

“This was great, and the WPIAL championship was also great,” Taliani said. “They both have their parts that you'll always remember and the parts you're grateful for. In their own ways, they're both really wonderful and both really memorable times. But it was nice to finally be able to win a state championship with each other and our families there. That's something I'll always be grateful to have.”

Comprising two-thirds of Gannon's starting outfield, Taliani and Tanilli helped bring some of Deer Lakes' championship pedigree to Erie.

“To have that experience and know what it's like to get there, I think has really helped a lot,” Tanilli said. “A lot of our teammates have been on winning teams, so I think when we set the goal to win this year, we knew how to do that and were able to help each other out and get that goal accomplished.”

Taliani said Gannon's coaches brought up the team's title hopes as far back as three years ago, during the recruiting process. An early loss in the 2017 PSAC Tournament crystallized that goal even more.

“You always want to build upon what you have and get better for the next year or the next game or the next part of our season,” Taliani said. “I really feel our coaches did a lot of work to recruit the girls that can handle that, and the girls themselves came in and we worked very hard to be able to build a program and be able to extend our season as long as possible. This past weekend was a testament to our hard work.”

Taliani, who hit .337 with five home runs as a freshman, overcame a slow start this season to come on strong down the stretch. Her batting average sank as low as .063 in early April, but she rebounded to finish the season at .229 with five homers and eight doubles.

Conversations with her coaches and teammates and her father, Deer Lakes coach Craig Taliani, helped Taliani overcome that early slump, she said.

“I really relied on my teammates and my coaches, especially, and not forgetting my abilities to get me through the first few weeks of play,” she said. “Midway through the season, something kind of clicked and I felt like I was back to maybe my normal self.”

Tanilli was a consistent run producer, hitting .330 with three homers, nine doubles and 22 RBIs. Her two-run homer against West Chester gave the Golden Knights a 5-0 lead and provided the deciding runs.

“I think it's just been a lot with my pitch selection,” Tanilli said. “I'd been struggling at the beginning of the year with my strikeouts and sort of trying to hit every pitch that was over the plate. I think it really helps that I was able to have better at-bats, get better pitch selection and be more patient at the plate. My coaches have really worked with me on that.”

Gannon came into the season with the slogan of “unfinished business,” Tanilli said, and it remains unfinished. The Golden Knights hope to keep their postseason run going starting with Thursday's game against Seton Hill, a PSAC rival that Gannon swept during the regular season.

“You can never underestimate anybody at this point because you just can't afford to do that,” Taliani said. “I think that's what's going to keep us on top here. If we just keep our heads down and keep working hard like we have and not taking anything for granted, making sure that all parts of all nine people are working at the same time, I think that's going to be really important.”

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.