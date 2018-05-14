Westmoreland campus clippings: Bridget Guy wins ACC pole vault title

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Bridget Guy did not compete in outdoor track and field last season because of an injury, so she missed the ACC championships.

The Hempfield graduate went straight to the top of the medal stand this year.

A redshirt junior at Virginia, Guy captured the pole vault title on Thursday in Miami, Fla. as she cleared 14 feet, 7 1⁄ 4 inches.

Guy continued to make giant strides in her event. She came into the conference meet ranked No. 4 in the NCAA. She cleared 14-7 1⁄ 2 to break a meet record and win the Virginia Challenge earlier in the season.

Guy also posted first-place finishes at the Virginia Grand Prix, the Fred Hardy Invitational and the Miami Hurricane Invitational.

She is a three-time, all-ACC second-team performer.

Women's track and field

Eastern Michigan

Senior Jasmine Jones (Hempfield) finished second in the 400-meter dash, third in the 200 and helped lead the 400 relay team to victory at the MAC championships.

Penn State

Junior Maddie Holmberg (Hempfield) broke a school record with 5,976 points and finished second in the heptathlon at the Big Ten championships at Indiana. Holmberg went 20-10 3⁄ 4 inches in the long jump on the final day of competition and added a personal-best throw of 142-2 in the javelin. She added a time of 2 minutes, 20.55 seconds in the 800.

Holmberg is ranked fourth in the heptathlon in the NCAA.

Men's track and field

DePaul

DePaul grabbed three of the top five places in the hammer throw at the Big East championships. Sophomore Dominic Marshall (Hempfield) was second with a throw of 54.08 meters, and freshman Alex Murray (Hempfield) took fifth at 46.15.

Baseball

Pitt-Greensburg

The Bobcats reached the AMCC championship game for the first time since 2014 before losing to La Roche, 7-3. The silver lining in a fence-clearing season for UPG is that the team set a school record for wins in a season (26-13).

UPG led the AMCC in home runs with 45, which was 20 more than second-place Penn State Altoona.

Freshman first baseman Reno Rainey (Norwin) set a school record for total bases (112), runs (58) and doubles (20).

Senior Mike Parlak hit 11 home runs and drove in 44, junior Tyler Holland had nine homers and 47 RBIs and junior Chris Common (Penn-Trafford) added seven homers and drove in 39.

Saint Vincent

Sophomore left-hander Jimmy Malone pitched a complete game, and sophomore Stone Holtzman, junior Bobby Finn and freshman Brady Duricko (Mt. Pleasant) had two hits each as the Bearcats upset No. 1 seed and host Washington & Jefferson, 4-2, in the first round of the PAC baseball tournament.

The Bearcats, though, lost to Thomas More and could not make it two in a row against W&J and were eliminated from the tournament.

Saint Vincent (15-21), the No. 4 seed, also knocked off the top-seeded Presidents in 2012. The Bearcats snapped a nine-game losing streak against W&J (25-15-1) before the Presidents exacted revenge.

Malone and Finn made the all-tournament team.

Seton Hill

The two-time defending PSAC champion Griffins (31-20) are the No. 6 seed in the NCAA Division II Atlantic Regional and will take on Shepherd (34-17) at 11 a.m. Thursday at West Lawn.

Senior infielder Tom McCarthy was named to the all-PSAC West second team for the second season in a row. McCarthy took a team-leading .354 batting average, 37 runs, seven home runs, 13 doubles and 32 RBIs into the postseason.

Washington & Jefferson

Senior first baseman Mark Merlino (Penn-Trafford) hit two home runs Saturday over a pair of games in the PAC Tournament, where the Presidents (28-16-1) finished second. Merlino's fifth homer of the season gave him a 3-for-4 day but W&J lost in the championship to Thomas More, 7-5.

Softball

Marist

Redshirt sophomore catcher Claire Oberdorf (Greensburg Salem) was named to the All-Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference second team. She batted .290 with four home runs and 21 RBIs and led the team in stolen bases (14).

Marist finished 27-32 and reached the MAAC championship. Oberdorf made the all-tournament team after hitting .533 with three RBIs.

Saint Vincent

Senior first baseman Shelby Noel (Latrobe), freshman third baseman and pitcher Alona Sleith (Yough) and junior outfielder Kelly Flaherty were named to the All-PAC first team.

Senior DH Emily Duerr, freshman shortstop Lauren Miller and freshman pitcher Riley Assalone were second-team selections.

Noel was a first-team pick four years in a row. She hit .444 with 19 doubles, 34 runs and five home runs. Sleith had a breakthrough season as she posted a .416 average and 38 RBIs and set a school single-season record with 11 home runs.

Flaherty hit .329 with 19 runs and 10 RBIs.

Men's lacrosse

Seton Hill

The Griffins (17-1) will play in the NCAA Division II semifinals for the first time after defeating LeMoyne, 14-10, over the weekend in their playoff opener in Greensburg.

Seton Hill, which has won 16 in a row, will face Merrimack at 7 p.m. Sunday in North Andover, Md.