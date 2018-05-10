Seton Hill opens PSAC baseball tournament with win
Seton Hill surprised everyone by winning the 2017 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference baseball tournament.
Well, the Griffins are it again. They opened the 2018 tournament with another surprising win.
Tom McCarthy launched a three-run homer in the first inning. Chris Law went 4-for-4 with two RBIs, and winning pitcher Perry Dellavalle struck out seven in six-plus innings to lead Seton Hill (28-20), the fourth place team from the West, upset the top team from the East, West Chester (31-14) on Wednesday at Point Stadium in Johnstown.
Seton Hill will face Bloomsburg (30-16) at 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Bloomsburg defeated Slippery Rock, 13-7.
Slippery Rock (29-18) will face West Chester in an elimination game at 9:30 a.m.
In other action, Millersville edged Gannon, 10-9, in 10 innings.
