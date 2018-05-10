Baseball teams set to battle in NJCAA Region XX tournament
The CCAC-Boyce and Westmoreland County Community College baseball teams will begin National Junior College Athletic Association Region XX tournament play Friday on WCCC's home field.
CCAC-Boyce is the No. 2 seed and will take on No. 3 WCCC at 10 a.m. No. 1 Montgomery (Md.) Community College will face No. 4 Prince George's (Md.) Community College in the second first-round game at 1 p.m.
The tournament is double elimination and will conclude on Saturday with the first team to win three games.
The winner will advance to the best-of-three District D championship series May 18 and 19 and face the winner of the Region X tournament between a pair of squads from Virginia and two from North Carolina.
The District D winner then will earn a spot at nationals, set for May 26 to 31 in Greeneville, Tenn.
Prince George's earned the regional No. 4 seed as the result of an 11-3 play-in victrory over CCAC South on Tuesday.
CCAC Boyce is riding a measure of momentum as it captured its first Western Pennsylvania Collegiate Conference title since 1985 with an 8-6 win over CCAC South last Saturday.
Boyce is 15-4 overall in its last 19 games after a 2-9 start
