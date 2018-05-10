Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
District Colleges

Saint Vincent upsets top-seeded W&J in PAC baseball tournament

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Thursday, May 10, 2018, 7:45 p.m.

Updated 16 hours ago

With a glove-popping swing and a miss, Saint Vincent celebrated the final out of a playoff-opening upset.

Sophomore left-hander Jimmy Malone pitched a complete game and sophomore Stone Holtzman, junior Bobby Finn and freshman Brady Duricko (Mt. Pleasant) each had two hits as the Bearcats upset No. 1 seed and host Washington & Jefferson, 4-2, on Thursday in the first round of the PAC baseball playoff tournament.

Saint Vincent (15-19), the No. 4 seed, also knocked off the top-seeded Presidents in 2012. The Bearcats snapped a nine-game losing streak against W&J (25-15-1).

SVC moves on to face Thomas More at noon Friday. W&J gets No. 3 Thiel in the loser's bracket of the double-elimination tournament.

Malone (5-2) scattered 10 hits and did not walk a batter in the victory.

Holtzman tripled in the third and scored in a single by Finn for a 1-0 lead but W&J tied it on junior Dave Dalesandro's first career home run.

Finn's book-rule double during the Bearcats' three-run fifth scored senior Eddie Kilkeary (Greensburg Central Catholic) to give SVC a 3-2 lead.

Sophomore Ramon Milke (Norwin) drove in the fourth run.

Ryan Sciullo (Kiski Area) and Mullen Socha each had two hits for the Presidents.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

