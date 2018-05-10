Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
District Colleges

Hempfield grad Bridget Guy wins ACC pole vault

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Thursday, May 10, 2018, 10:18 p.m.
Bridget Guy
Bridget Guy

Updated 13 hours ago

Hempfield graduate Bridget Guy did not compete in the outdoor track & field last season due to an injury so she missed the ACC Championships.

She went straight to the top of the medal stand this year.

A redshirt junior at Virginia, Guy captured the pole vault title on Thursday in Miami, Fla. as she cleared 14 feet, 7-1/4 inches.

She is the first female from Virginia to win a conference title in the event.

"Some time ago Bridget expressed her desire to someday be an ACC champion," Virginia assistant coach Mario Wilson told VirginiaSports.com. "Tonight, she produced the best performance against an incredibly competitive field. I am very proud of what she was able to accomplish because winning an ACC Championship is extremely difficult."

Guy continues to make giant strides in her event. She came into the conference meet ranked No. 4 in the NCAA. She cleared 14-7½ to break a meet record and win the Virginia Challenge earlier in the season.

Guy also posted first-place finishes at the Virginia Grand Prix, the Fred Hardy Invitational and the Miami Hurricane Invitational.

She is a three-time, all-ACC second-team performer.

